Ng Kok Song Declares Start Of Journey As Presidential Candidate, Vows To Give His Best For Presidential Bid

Ng Kok Song Marks 18 Aug As Start Of Journey As Presidential Candidate

Earlier today (18 Aug), the Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) announced that they have issued Certificates of Eligibility for the upcoming presidential election to three applicants. Mr Ng Kok Song, one of the three successful applicants, issued a statement signalling the official start of his journey as a Presidential Candidate.

He vowed to do his best for his presidential bid and hopes he’ll have the chance to help build a united Singapore.

Ng Kok Song declares start of Presidential Candidate journey

In the statement, Mr Ng said the issuance of the Certificate of Eligibility marks the “official start” of his journey as a Presidential Candidate.

The statement came shortly after the ELD announced that they’ve issued Certificates of Eligibility to three successful applicants.

Apart from Mr Ng, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian also received the certificates.

Hopes to have opportunity to help build a united Singapore

Reflecting on the moment, Mr Ng honoured the generations before him who’ve built a strong foundation for Singapore.

To ensure the country continues to strive, he rallied Singaporeans to give their best, not only for the current generation but also for the future ones.

He vowed to give his best for his presidential bid. Mr Ng also expressed his hope to “be of service and build a united Singapore for the future”.

In his post, the candidate attached a copy of the letter from the ELD confirming his successful application.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Iskandar Rossali.