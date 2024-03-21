Night At Orchard returns after 4-year hiatus with over 50 booths, workshops & games

Night At Orchard 2024 will have over 50 booths from F&B, retail & lifestyle brands

After a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Night At Orchard is set to make a comeback on 29 March.

Happening from 29 to 31 March, the event will have pop-up stores offering a curated array of products from F&B, retail and lifestyle brands, as well as workshops and games.

The March edition will see more than 50 outdoor booths stretching from Wisma Atria to Ngee Ann City.

There are also 10 monthly events planned to showcase emerging local and regional brands.

Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) and events agency INVADE stated in a press release on Thursday (21 March) that the event “promises to transform the pedestrian walkways of Orchard Road into a vibrant marketplace”.

Visitors can look forward to a wide range of activities, including art workshops, gachapon machines, blind boxes, and on-the-spot customising of accessories.

Said ORBA chairman Mark Shaw: “In recent years, Singapore has seen a flourishing number of young entrepreneurs, not just in the tech sector but also in F&B, lifestyle and entertainment sectors.”

“The return of Night At Orchard underscores ORBA’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s fledgling brands by offering valuable exposure to both residents and tourists along Singapore’s most iconic shopping street.”

He noted that many enjoyed the 2019 event and vendors were disappointed when it was suspended due to the pandemic.

Night At Orchard will open from 3pm to 10pm and will feature a different theme on the last week of every month.

There are plans to include other parts of the iconic shopping belt in future editions of Night At Orchard.

This includes the pedestrian walkways from ION Orchard to Ngee Ann City, as well as from Forum The Shopping Mall to Wheelock Place.

More brands planned for future events

Addressing the opportunity to platform brands to a broader audience, Kent Teo, founder and CEO of INVADE, said: “With the introduction of Night At Orchard, we are proud to present a pivotal platform that will serve as an anchor for brands to effectively showcase their artisanal products and creative services to a broader and more diverse audience.”

Plans to bring in more brands from around the region are also underway.

Among the ones planned are Thailand’s LOMA, from the popular Chatuchak Market in Bangkok, which will bring exclusive specialty desserts, silver jewellery, and sartorial offerings in March.

“Subsequent editions will feature creative brands from Malaysia, Taiwan and Korea throughout the year,” the press release noted.

Brands interested in hosting a booth during any of the 2024 editions of Night At Orchard can sign up online through INVADE’s website at nao.sg.

