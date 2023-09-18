Women Cross Orchard Road While Dancing, Show Off Smooth Moves & Carefree Nature

Video Of Women Dancing As They Cross Orchard Road Goes Viral

In a high-strung society like Singapore, it’s rare to see anyone let go and enjoy the moment, at least in a public place.

Recently, though, two women did just that through dance, capturing the attention of bystanders and netizens alike.

They did so while crossing a road in the Orchard area, with onlookers watching on in awe.

Footage of the scene has since gone viral, with many expressing their amazement at the sight and admiring the ladies’ smooth moves.

Women cross Orchard Road while dancing

The video was posted on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page, where it gained quite a bit of attention.

In the clip, two young women dance energetically while crossing the street in a sequence of smooth, eye-catching moves.

They continue to shuffle and slay while moving swiftly across the road, slinging their arms across each other’s shoulders at one point.

A TikTok user posted footage of the scene from another vantage point, showing a crowd of onlookers watching the women in awe.

As soon as they safely reach the other side, they continue walking like normal as if nothing happened.

Netizens praise dancers’ moves & carefree attitude

Both Instagram and TikTok posts garnered numerous comments from netizens, who had lots to say about the unusual but amusing sight.

One user said that it was good to see them enjoy life to the fullest while still adhering to road safety regulations by crossing the street at the right moment.

Another netizen commented on their carefree nature, expressing their appreciation for it.

Of course, there were those who disapproved of the women’s actions.

They noted that it could be a distraction for road users, which might potentially be dangerous.

Others went as far as to call the whole thing “shameful” and accused the women of setting a “bad example”.

However, they were promptly shot down by folks who noted that such remarks show just how many unhappy people there are in Singapore.

On the whole, though, a majority of users were appreciative of the women’s talent.

In any case, the women’s dancing seems to have gone a long way towards spreading positivity in the area.

Perhaps in the future, though, they might do well to stick to safer areas for their dance routine.

What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.

Also read: SCDF Officers Join Dancing TikTok Man, HazMat Specialist Steals The Limelight

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @singapore_incidents on Instagram.

