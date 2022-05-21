SCDF Officers Join Dancing TikTok Man, HazMat Specialist Steals The Limelight

Viral TikTok Dancing Sensation Mr Raymond Joins SCDF Officers At Tampines Fire Station

Avid TikTok users would have probably come across the profile of @raymondl88 or Mr Raymond as he has come to fondly be known.

His simple yet endearing dancing at familiar public places catapulted him to fame, and now he has roped in Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers too.

Everyone he has encountered and jio-ed to dance with him has gamely joined each time, and our SCDF officers are no different.

Dancing TikTok man visits SCDF officers at Tampines Fire Station

On Saturday (21 May), SCDF shared a clip on Facebook showing several officers standing in a row with a plain clothes civilian.

Upon closer inspection, one would recognise the man in the red polo shirt as Mr Raymond, who has donned the same top in several of his TikTok videos.

The officers, meanwhile, wore various getups signifying their specialties, such as fire and rescue, paramedic, and HazMat.

Officer in HazMat suit earns praise

Of course, one does not simply meet Mr Raymond without attempting his famous dance moves, and that was exactly what the officers did.

While all of them did so enthusiastically, fairly accurately, and with smiles on their faces, one in particular caught viewers’ attention.

The officer on the far right in the red HazMat suit earned several plaudits for executing the moves with finesse while in the bulky-looking outfit.

Surely, as some Facebook users pointed out, it must have been stuffy in the suit. Bearing in mind the hot weather lately, we can imagine so too.

Of course, the hilarious reference to the popular children’s show “Teletubbies” didn’t escape us. A few other netizens made the same observation while praising the HazMat specialist for giving his all to the dance.

In fact, the officer’s efforts were so eye-catching that some even thought he was the cutest out of everyone there.

Visit fire station open houses

Adorable dance moves aside, of course, the officers didn’t take on the challenge just for the fun of it.

It’s apparently part of their attempt to encourage the public to visit their Fire Stations’ Open House which resumed recently following the ease in Covid-19 measures.

Select stations are welcoming visitors every Saturday from 9am to 9.50am and 10am to 10.50am. If you’d like to drop by, you may visit SCDF’s website for a full list of the stations.

Those who intend to visit in large groups should make a booking in advance on a weekday.

Cheers to our SCDF officers for being so sporting

Think about a uniformed officer and most people would probably imagine someone stern and uptight.

However, the SCDF has proven many times that they have their fun side too, and are capable of being absolutely creative and entertaining.

Kudos to them for being so sporting. We look forward to more of such content alongside their important updates.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.