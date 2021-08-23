Covid-19 Traces Found In Wastewater Samples From NTU Residential Hall 13

Singapore’s National Environmental Agency (NEA) has been actively screening wastewater samples to detect Covid-19 outbreaks.

Recently, they detected traces of the virus in wastewater of a residential hall in Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

As a result, all 38 residents in the affected block will have to undergo a supervised Antigen Rapid Test (ART) today.

All 38 NTU hall residents to self-isolate immediately

On Monday (23 Aug), the NTU President’s Office notified all 38 residents of NTU Hall 13 Block 61 via email to undergo a supervised Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

This comes after traces of the Covid-19 virus were detected in wastewater samples from the residential hall.

In an internal memo seen by MS News, NTU confirmed on Saturday (21 Aug) that one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

A swabbing station has been set up at the multipurpose hall next to Block 61 and will be opened from 3pm to 7pm today (23 Aug).

Those notified must bring along their NTU student card and NRIC/FIN card for identification purposes.

Affected residents to self-isolate

The email advised affected residents to self-isolate immediately either in their respective hall rooms or at their Singapore residence.

They are also told to minimise physical contact with others.

NTU has informed other students not to enter Block 61 in Hall 13 to prevent possible transmission. Anyone who feels unwell should avoid entering the campus and seek medical attention immediately.

All students are also urged to adhere to the university’s safe management measures. This includes wearing a mask, observing safe distancing, and using the TraceTogether app or token.

All students to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures

Understandably, the detection of Covid-19 traces in a university residential hall could cause some anxiety.

We hope that all affected students will cooperate with the school during this period.

Additionally, the other students need to adhere to the university’s safe management measures to swiftly contain the outbreak.

