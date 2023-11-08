NUS Falls To 3rd Place In 2024 Asian University Rankings, NTU Rises To 4th

NUS Drops To 3rd Place In Asian University Rankings 2024

The latest version of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian University Ranking has been released, revealing that the National University of Singapore (NUS) has dropped to third place.

Meanwhile, Peking University in Beijing, China, retained its top spot in the ranking.

On the other hand, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has managed to climb up the rankings to come in fourth for 2024.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) also made it to the list for the first time.

NUS falls to 3rd place for Asian University Rankings

For its 2024 edition, higher education consulting firm QS included 856 universities from Asia in its ranking.

It shared that Peking University had come in first for the second year in a row with a perfect score for academic reputation — one of the indicators used for the list.

Its overall score ended up being 100, allowing it to retain its top spot.

Meanwhile, NUS, which came in second last year, dropped to third, below The University of Hong Kong.

The university was able to achieve perfect scores for international faculty ratio and employment outcomes.

SUTD debuts in ranking

As for NTU, it rose up to fourth place after coming in fifth in last year’s edition. The institution also gained a perfect score in international faculty ratio.

The university shares the spot with Beijing’s Tsinghua University.

Two other local universities, Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), also made the list.

SMU came in at the 120th spot and SUTD featured for the first time, clinching the 128th place.

Also read: NUS Enters Top 10 Of Global University Rankings For First Time, Highest Ranked Asian Institution

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Wikipedia.