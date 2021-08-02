Tokyo Olympics: Singapore Beats France In Women’s Table Tennis Team Event Round Of 16

With the Tokyo Olympics in full swing, athletes wearing our national flag have been making our nation proud in the world’s greatest sporting event.

On Monday (2 Aug), Singapore women’s table tennis team took on France and emerged triumphant, beating them 3-0.

The team will now move on to play against China in the quarter-finals on Tuesday (3 Aug).

Hard-fought victory of 3-0

Singapore’s table tennis team had a great run individually at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Monday (2 Aug) morning, they arrived at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium to take on France in the women’s team round of 16.

In the opening doubles match, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye dominated, winning 3-0 with rather comfortable margins in each game.

However, in the first singles match, Feng Tianwei – who is ranked world number 9 – faced tough competition against Prithika Pavade.

Despite ranking 381 places below Feng, she put up a tough fight, taking the first 2 games.

But Feng fought back, taking the 3rd game.

In the crucial 4th game, tensions rose as Feng was down by 6-3. Eventually, her tenacity paid off as she eked out a win over her rivals.

In the second singles match, Yu Mengyu, the Tokyo 2020 singles semi-finalist ranked 47th in the world, emerged victorious against Yuan Jian Nan who’s ranked 95th, beating her 3-1.

Singapore women’s table tennis team secures quarter-finals spot

With that, the Singapore women’s table tennis team cruised to a 3-0 victory against France.

The win secured them a spot in the quarter-finals on Tuesday (3 Aug).

They will face China, which has been undefeated in the team event since it was introduced in 2008, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The China team comprises world No.1 and newly minted Olympic singles gold medalist Chen Meng, silver medalist Sun Yingsha, and world No.4 Wang Manyu.

Sprinter Shanti Pereira placed 6th in 200m heat

In other Olympic news, Singapore’s top sprinter Shanti Pereira also took part in the 200m heat on Monday (2 Aug) morning.

Despite falling short of qualifying to the semi-finals after finishing 6th in heat 5, Pereira clocked her season-best of 23.96 seconds.

According to The Straits Times (ST), her personal best is 23.6 seconds set in 2015 and is currently a national record.

All the best to our athletes

Win or lose, we’re proud of all our Team Singapore Olympians who are giving their all at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

To be competing amongst the greats is an amazing feat in itself.

Meanwhile, we can look forward to supporting our athletes at the sailing 49er FX Women’s Race later today as well as the women’s table tennis team in their quarter-finals tomorrow.

