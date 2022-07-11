Shanghai Confirms New Omicron Subvariant BA.5.2.1, MOH S’pore Prepared To Secure Booster Vaccines

MOH Ready To Secure Covid-19 Vaccines For Omicron Variant

With Covid-19 still very much present in our community, many are likely wondering when the pandemic will finally be over.

Unfortunately, it does not seem like this is happening soon. As Singapore continues its battle against the coronavirus and the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, there’s been another development.

Shanghai has announced the emergence of a new Omicron subvariant, BA.5.2.1.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore has announced that there are arrangements to secure booster vaccines for the new subvariant, if necessary.

New Omicron subvariant detected in Shanghai

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Shanghai detected its first case of the new Omicron subvariant BA.5.2.1 on Sunday (10 Jul).

Zhao Dandan, the vice-director of Shanghai’s health commission, announced the news in a briefing. He stated that authorities discovered the case in the financial district of Pudong on 8 Jul.

Furthermore, the case was linked to another case from overseas.

Mr Zhao warned citizens that there are also a significant number of locally transmitted positive cases of Covid-19 in Shanghai.

“Th risk of the epidemic spreading through society remains very high,” he said.

In light of this, Mr Zhao introduced more stringent protocols to battle the epidemic.

He said residents of several major Shanghai districts would undergo two rounds of Covid-19 tests from 12 to 14 Jul.

More booster vaccines for Omicron subvariant

In the meantime, MOH is prepared to tackle the Omicron wave.

Speaking to CNA on 10 Jul, MOH said they have arrangements to secure booster vaccines for the new subvariant if necessary.

Working with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V), MOH is reviewing the effectiveness of the booster vaccines for the new subvariant.

Pfizer and Moderna are testing new versions of their vaccines to combat the Omicron variant.

Such vaccines can enhance protection when citizens take them as a booster. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other global health authorities confirmed this earlier this month.

MOH added that all who are yet to receive their booster vaccines must do so “without delay”.

This is especially so that they can stay protected against Covid-19, particularly in light of the recent increase in cases.

Measures by authorities ensure regulation of pandemic

It is certainly daunting to receive this news, especially in the middle of an Omicron wave.

However, we can rest assured our authorities will do their best to minimise a surge in cases.

In the meantime, do your part to maintain public health and schedule to have your booster vaccines done as soon as possible.

