2 men arrested after alleged brawl at Orchard that injured 4 men, knife seized by police

4 38-year-old ex-classmates allegedly attacked during Orchard brawl, 1 reportedly slashed in neck

Two men have been arrested after a brawl along Orchard Road in the early hours of Thursday (2 July) morning that led to four former classmates being sent to the hospital, with one of them allegedly slashed in the neck.

The alleged attack also resulted in that victim lying in a semi-comatose state for more than eight hours, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Victim met 3 ex-classmates for drinks

One of the victims was Thai food stallholder Tang Jiaji (transliterated from Mandarin), who spoke to the Chinese daily via his friend Cai Rongzhan (transliterated from Mandarin).

That night, Mr Tang had gathered with three other primary school ex-classmates for drinks at Prinsep Street.

They then decided to proceed to another pub in Cuppage Plaza to continue drinking, said Mr Cai, who is a 51-year-old private-hire driver.

Group allegedly attacked by 3 men along Orchard Road

The alleged attack happened as the foursome were walking along Orchard Road towards the junction with Buyong Road, outside Concorde Hotel.

Three burly men, who were walking ahead of them in the same direction, called out to the group, but they ignored them and continued walking.

But the three men later turned aggressive, with one of them allegedly whipping out a knife and slashing Mr Tang’s neck.

The other two allegedly rained blows on Mr Tang until he lost consciousness.

Throughout the alleged attack, the men kept hurling vulgarities but with slurred speech, suggesting that they could have been drinking, Mr Cai said.

The three stopped only after one of them shouted that Mr Tang would die if they kept hitting him.

They then allegedly started attacking his three ex-classmates, Mr Cai added.

4 men sent to hospital after alleged Orchard brawl

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance along Buyong Road at about 2.55am on 2 July.

When officers arrived, they found four 38-year-old men injured at the scene.

While one of them sustained minor injuries, the other three suffered lacerations, SPF noted. All four were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 3am, told MS News that they were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Police arrest 2 men over alleged Orchard brawl, knife seized

SPF conducted follow-up investigations on the case that led to the arrest of two men aged 25 and 27 for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

The 27-year-old man was subsequently sent to TTSH in a conscious state.

A knife was seized as a case exhibit.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The two men will be charged in court on Friday (3 July), Zaobao understands.

1 victim semi-conscious for over 8 hours, another still in ICU

Mr Cai said that Mr Tang had remained in a semi-conscious state for more than eight hours due to severe blood loss.

He was in critical condition until around 12 noon, and also suffered fractures to his jaw and shoulder that would require surgery.

One of his ex-classmates was slashed in his face and hands and was still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while the other two suffered back and face injuries.

Victim ‘introverted but friendly’, never involved in conflict

Mr Cai, who has known Mr Tang for seven or eight years, said his friend is introverted but friendly.

He had never been involved in any conflict with others, he added.

Thus, he was informed about the incident at about 1pm that day, he was in disbelief at first, thinking it was a prank.

Also read: 29-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Breaks Out At Concorde Hotel In Orchard, 14 Arrested

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.