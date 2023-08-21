29-Year-Old Man Dies After Fight Breaks Out At Concorde Hotel In Orchard, 14 Arrested

14 Arrested After Fight Breaks Out At Concorde Hotel In Orchard, Leaving 1 Dead

On Sunday (20 Aug) morning, a fight broke out at Concorde Hotel on Orchard Road, leading to the death of one victim.

Police confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects, and seized weapons, such as two penknives and a bread knife, believed to be used in the brawl.

Three were charged on Monday with rioting armed with a deadly weapon. Investigations are ongoing.

Fight breaks out at Concorde Hotel in Orchard

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 6am on 20 Aug at Concorde Hotel on Orchard Road.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that when police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old man seriously injured. The latter was sent to the hospital unconscious, where he later passed away.

On the same day, police swiftly arrested 14 suspects, aged between 22 and 32.

Two other men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested at the scene. The other suspects were arrested at different times at different locations, such as a multistorey carpark along Fernvale Road and Woodlands Checkpoint.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday (21 Aug) morning after turning himself in.

Adding that the fight had broken out due to a dispute, the police noted that the suspects are believed to be known to one another.

Images of the aftermath following the fight showed that authorities had cordoned off the entire area in front of the hotel.

In another picture by Shin Min Daily News, a pool of blood had covered a large part of the floor.

Witness says fights are frequent due to bars in the area

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a security guard said police officers asked him to review the incident footage.

The guard added that maintaining the peace in this particular part of Orchard Road was often difficult.

There had been cases of people getting drunk and making trouble in the area before, requiring him to contact the police for help.

An employee of a catering company, Sha Luo, said he arrived at 6am to see several police cars in front of the hotel. In addition, there was a large number of police officers.

It was only later that he realised there had been a death at the hotel.

Luo told Shin Min Daily News that fights were frequent in the vicinity due to the bars in the area.

“The bar is upstairs where the incident happened, and it is very noisy every night,” he said.

Featured image by MS News.