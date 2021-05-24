Family Of 18 Otters Visits Pasir Panjang Homes & Has Little Convos With Doggos

After taking a brief hiatus from the spotlight, Singapore’s No.1 furry residents are back for all the attention again.

On Saturday (22 May), a romp of 18 otters paid several homes in Pasir Panjang an unexpected visit.

One of the homeowners took to Facebook to share the early morning surprise that greeted her family.

It seems that the otters did a brief walkabout in the neighbourhood, but not without stopping for a quick chat with the dogs.

Otter family patrols Pasir Panjang neighbourhood

According to the OP, when her family walked out of their house in Pasir Panjang, they saw 18 otters right outside the property.

The extended otter family apparently went through her neighbours’ gardens, turning over plants and swimming in paddling pools.

Just when you think they’ve finished patrolling the neighbourhood, the OP spots them having a quick chit-chat with a neighbour’s 2 doggos.

Getting some suggestions on what’s fun in the area, perhaps.

Netizens amazed by rare sight

Many netizens were amazed by the sight.

One speculates that like many Singaporeans, the otter fam is also going on tours to use up their SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Not to hurry though, as they have all the time to decide up till 31 Dec.

Another netizen makes a punny joke of the otters hunting for “KOI”, alluding to incidents when otters feasted on koi fishes at a condo in Redhill.

Some also make timely references to the tightened social distancing measures in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), saying that 18 in a group is clearly outlawed.

Lovely day out in Pasir Panjang

Even though fewer Singaporeans are out and about, it’s comforting to see that at least some animals are having a fun day out.

We hope that the otter family’s exploration of Pasir Panjang was a fruitful one.

And as adorable as they come, the presence of wildlife like otters are best to be enjoyed from afar.

