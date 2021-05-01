Singaporeans Who Can’t Access Singpass Account Can Redeem With IC From Q3 2021

When the SingapoRediscovers vouchers were launched in 1 Dec, they were touted as a way to encourage domestic tourism since we can’t travel.

They were also a way to help our struggling tourism industry.

However, as of 28 Mar, about 2.2 million Singaporeans hadn’t redeemed their vouchers yet, with some citing the inconvenient method of redemption.

That may be why the vouchers’ validity has been extended to 31 Dec, from 30 Jun initially.

From the 3rd quarter of 2021, those who can’t get into their Singpass account will also be able to redeem them at community centres (CCs) with their ICs.

STB to make redemption easier

On 5 Apr, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said in a written parliamentary reply that there would be no change to the redemption deadline of 30 Jun for SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

However, in a media release on Friday (30 Apr), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that the deadline would be extended after all, by 6 months to 31 Dec.

STB also said that improvements to the redemption system would be made so Singaporeans would be able to support tourism businesses more easily.

Offerings that are valid from 1 Jul will be able for redemption from 1 Jun.

Help for those who can’t access Singpass account

Those who’ve tried redeeming the vouchers would know that a Singpass account is required.

However, some Singaporeans can’t access it for some reason.

Thus, STB will help them redeem their vouchers using just their IC.

They’ll be able to do so at 30 CCs across Singapore from the 3rd quarter of 2021.

There, SingapoRediscovers Vouchers ambassadors will scan their NRIC using a secure Government mobile app.

Staff from the 5 authorised booking partners will then help the citizen book tickets to attractions.

STB advised Singaporeans to decide what they want to book and when they want to visit before coming to the CC.

New Sentosa redemption counter open

It will also be easier for Singaporeans to redeem their vouchers for attractions and hotels in Sentosa.

They can just go to the new Sentosa vouchers redemption counter outside the Sentosa Express Station on the 3rd level of VivoCity.

Eligible Sentosa offerings can be redeemed there instantly from 9am to 6pm daily.

However, Singpass has to be used, and the attractions are subject to availability.

SingapoRediscovers website will be improved

One of the complaints Singaporeans have about the system is that it’s troublesome to visit the websites of 5 different booking partners to find out what to book.

Thus, the STB will improve the website so that it features more consolidated offers from all booking partners.

Other steps taken include:

STB working with attractions to make it easier to users to book timeslots. STB helping to organise customised tours with the People’s Association (PA) – over 50 are planned for May and June. Launching of tours to heartland precincts with distinctive themes and activities.

Taking feedback to heart

As of 30 Apr, more than 1 million adult Singaporeans redeemed their vouchers at least once, according to the STB.

That makes up 1.3 million transactions that contributed over $200 million to the local tourist industry.

Nevertheless, STB Chief Executive Keith Tan said they’ve taking Singaporeans’ feedback to heart. He added,

We have made some improvements in the last few months, and will continue to do so, so that more Singaporeans can rediscover Singapore using their Vouchers.

Meanwhile, they’ve been “heartened” by the response of the tourism sector, and extended the SRV to “sustain this momentum”.

Thanks for listening to feedback

Kudos to STB for listening to Singaporeans’ feedback and making improvements to the redemption process.

We’re sure that most of us would love to take advantage of the $100 in free money to take a well-deserved break with the fam.

Failing which, there’s also the option to donate your unused vouchers. Info on that will also be included in the SRV website.

As long as Singaporeans don’t have to jump through hoops, we think they’ll we more than willing to respond to the call.

