You Can Donate SingapoRediscovers Vouchers To Help Migrant Workers & The Underprivileged

Though it has been months since SingapoRediscovers Vouchers were issued, around 2.2 million Singaporeans have yet to redeem them as of late March.

In light of this, a Singapore Instagram page has kindly compiled a list of ways that Singaporeans can use their vouchers to benefit the less privileged.

Here’s what you can do instead of letting them wither away till the expiry date.

IG page shares ways to use SingapoRediscovers vouchers

In an Instagram post by @daretofinance, the page suggested ways in which Singaporeans can use their vouchers to help the less privileged.

Through a series of cute illustrations, the account first emphasised the vouchers’ expiry date on 30 Jun and the fact that there’s no foreseeable extension on the horizon.

Ways to donate SingapoRediscovers vouchers to the less privileged

While there may be a myriad of reasons why 75% of Singaporeans have yet to use their vouchers, not being able to find time is a relatable reason for many.

Hence, here are some ways for Singaporeans to utilise their vouchers before they expire.

Firstly, Singaporeans can treat migrant workers – the overlooked building blocks of our society – to a ride on the Singapore Flyer.

Each Singapore Flyer ticket costs $35. More information can be found here.

Singaporeans can also purchase tickets to the Science Centre so underprivileged kids get a chance to experience the magical moments we went through during our primary school excursions.

A pair of tickets – 1 adult ticket and 1 child ticket – costs $45. You can find out more about this initiative on Klook’s website here.

Alternatively, they can also bring Fei Yue Community Services beneficiaries on a tour around Singapore, which costs $80 per adult and $60 per child.

Otherwise, consider belanja-ing a kid with special needs to the Singapore Zoo ($36.90 per ticket) or River Safari ($34.20 per ticket). Details are here.

Sparing a thought for those in need

If you’re among the 2.2 million people who have yet to utilise your vouchers, perhaps using them to benefit the less fortunate might not be such a bad idea.

The SingapoRediscovers vouchers will expire in about 2 months on 30 Jun, so best act fast.

