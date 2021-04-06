Three-Quarters of Singaporeans Yet To Redeem SingapoRediscover Vouchers

While borders are still closed, authorities have been encouraging Singaporeans to explore what our country has to offer, especially by giving us SingapoRediscover vouchers.

However, as of 28 Mar, about 2.2 million Singaporeans have not redeemed their vouchers.

On Monday (5 Apr), Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said that the 30 Jun deadline for voucher usage will not be extended, at least for now.

760,000 Singaporeans used voucher at least once

Back in Sep 2020, Mr Chan announced that all Singaporeans aged 18 and above will receive $100 SingapoRediscover vouchers.

These vouchers can be used for staycations, tours, and attraction tickets.

$10 subsidies were also given to children and youth tickets for attractions and tours.

On Monday (5 Apr), Mr Chan said in a written parliamentary reply that as of 28 Mar, over 760,000 Singaporeans have used their vouchers at least once.

On the other hand, three-quarters of eligible Singaporeans – about 2.2 million people – have not redeemed their vouchers.

Over $108 million was spent by the government under the SingapoRediscover scheme.

No changes to 30 Jun deadline for now

For now, there will be no changes to the current voucher redemption deadline that stands on 30 Jun 2021.

Mr Chan said they will continue monitoring redemption rates over the next few months. From there, they will assess if an deadline extension is necessary.

Singaporeans are encouraged to redeem their vouchers early.

That way, they will be able to choose their preferred products and time slots.

Improvements in user experience

SingapoRediscover vouchers can be used on over 440 products across booking platforms Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka, and Trip.com.

Since the launch of the vouchers, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and its partners have been improving the user experience, placing additional reminders on child discounts and choosing of time slots.

Mr Chan said that moving forward, they will continue to review and enhance the redemption process where necessary, reported CNA.

STB will also work with partners to encourage use of SingapoRediscover vouchers.

This will include sharing products and promotions from attractions, hotels, and tours through different channels.

Merchants are also encouraged to innovate and create interesting products or attractive bundles. They can work together to come up with such products.

Explore Singapore & redeem SingapoRediscover vouchers

With a lack of overseas destinations, there have never been more reasons and incentives to explore and visit our local attractions.

So why not take a break at a staycation or enjoy a family day out at the Singapore Zoo using your SingapoRediscover voucher?

You can check out some of the exciting activities that you can redeem with your vouchers here.

Featured image adapted from Grant Associates.