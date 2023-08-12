Otter Seen With String Around Neck At Robertson Quay, ACRES Will Monitor The Animal

Otter Seen With String Around Neck At Robertson Quay Identified As From Zouk Family

Otters have become the unofficial national animals of Singapore, with many fans obsessed with tracking their every move.

However, we should remember that otters, like any other wildlife living here, can be unintentionally affected by our actions.

An otter was seen with a piece of string around its neck at Robertson Quay, prompting a concerned member of the public to call the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES).

They reportedly said they’ll monitor the otter.

Photo of otter with string taken near bridge in Robertson Quay

In a Reddit post on Monday (7 Aug), a netizen shared a photo of the otter frolicking with other otters at Robertson Quay.

He later told Yahoo Southeast Asia that the photo was taken at the southern bank of the Singapore River, about 20m away from Alkaff Bridge.

The otter was on the stairs of a ferry stop, he added.

Otter with string at Robertson Quay identified as from Zouk family

From the photo, the otter appeared to have what looked like a piece of raffia string wound tightly around its neck.

Besides the OP, a few couples and an uncle were also watching the otters, he said.

He also identified the otter as being from the famous Zouk family.

They got their name as they’re active in the Singapore River vicinity, behind the former location of Zouk.

OP calls ACRES, they say they’ll monitor situation

In his Reddit post, the OP asked netizens whether there was anybody to call in Singapore who traps or rescues otters with problems.

He was advised to call the National Parks Board (NParks) or ACRES.

More than an hour later, he commented that he called ACRES and chatted with them over WhatsApp.

He also sent them the photo, as well as the location and time that it was taken.

They told him that if the otter’s mobility doesn’t seem affected, they’ll monitor the situation.

Netizen warns against trapping otter

In response to a question on how the monitoring would work, a netizen said that the otter didn’t appear to be in distress.

Thus, trying to trap it would cause more trauma to the animal than leaving it alone.

That’s because tranquilising an animal can have a negative outcome, including death.

Nevertheless, a netizen sympathised with the otter, saying having the string around its neck looked painful.

Another commenter took further action by sending a screenshot to Singapore Otterwatch, a community volunteer preservation group.

Otter seen with hook in paw in 2022

Unfortunately, the Robertson Quay otter seems to have become ensnared in a piece of trash that could have been left behind by a member of the public.

This isn’t the first time something similar has happened.

In September 2022, OtterWatch called attention to a limping otter that was seen with a fishing hook stuck in her paw.

In a later update, they said the otter was found without the hook, though she was still injured.

Hopefully, we can learn to show more consideration to the wildlife sharing the island with us, including taking care not to leave anything around that may harm them.

