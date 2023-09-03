Outram Restaurant Asks Man & Woman To Settle S$245 Bill After They Allegedly Leave Without Paying

Man & Woman Allegedly Leave Outram Restaurant Without Paying For Supper Bill

A 38-year-old Outram restaurant staff member hopes a man and woman who left without paying for their S$245 supper will return to settle their bill.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the pair had visited Lao You Ji Fishhead Steamboat Seafood Restaurant at around 4.45am on 25 Aug.

However, after ordering several dishes, they left in a taxi without paying their bill.

The staff member had to pay their bill in advance.

Man & woman visit Outram restaurant for supper

Speaking to Shin Min, Chen Wei (transliterated from Chinese) said the restaurant was about to close when a man and woman purportedly in their 40s suddenly arrived.

The restaurant normally closes at 4.30am.

The pair proceeded to order several of the restaurant’s signature dishes, including Chinese spinach with eggs, steamed fish, steamed ginger chicken, with a side of rice as well as two drinks.

Although they arrived when the restaurant was about to close, the restaurant staff worked overtime to prepare their food and serve them.

Left without paying S$245 bill after asking staff to pack food

After eating for nearly an hour, the pair asked to pack the food as they couldn’t finish it.

“Another colleague had asked me to pack the food,” Mr Chen said.

He thought his other colleagues had collected the bill, and so he packed the food and left it on the table without asking for payment.

The pair proceeded to take the packed food and left in a yellow taxi.

CCTV footage shared with Shin Min showed the pair dining outside the restaurant.

According to Chen Wei, the bill came up to S$245.06. Because they left without paying, he had to deduct the bill from his salary.

“My monthly salary is only S$1,800, which is a lot of money for me. I hope they can come back and pay back the money as soon as possible,” he pleaded.

