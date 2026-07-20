Woman finds Toa Payoh ‘overhead pedestrian bridge’ that ‘leads nowhere’, netizens say it’s a noise barrier

Toa Payoh ‘overhead bridge’ that ‘leads nowhere’ is actually a noise barrier

A woman was left puzzled after coming across what appeared to be an “overhead pedestrian bridge” in Toa Payoh that seemed to “lead nowhere”.

However, netizens later explained that the elevated structure was likely built as a noise barrier.

‘Bridge’ comes to an abrupt end

In a TikTok video posted on 18 July, user @singaporeproperties shared that she was on her way to visit her aunt at Block 170 Toa Payoh to give her some pocket money.

@singaporeproperties “Heading over to my aunt’s at Block 170 in Toa Payoh to drop off some pocket money. While waiting to cross the road for my bus, I noticed this big overhead pedestrian bridge and figured it’d be a quick way over. Climbed the stairs, walked across… and it just ends abruptly on the other side. No connection to the opposite pavement — nothing. It literally leads nowhere. Stood there for a minute feeling pretty silly before heading back down. Anyone else know this bridge near Blk 170? Is it an old structure they never finished connecting, or does it serve some other purpose I’m missing? Pretty funny encounter on an ordinary errand.” BridgeToNowhere ToaPayoh SingaporePedestrianBridge UrbanDesignFail SGObservations ♬ 原声 – Sweet Day

While waiting to cross the road to reach her bus stop, she noticed the elevated structure nearby.

Thinking it might offer a convenient shortcut, she climbed the stairs and walked along it.

However, instead of connecting to the pavement on the other side, the structure came to an abrupt end.

“No connection to the opposite pavement, nothing. It literally leads nowhere,” she wrote in the caption.

She added that she stood there “feeling pretty silly” before turning around and heading back down.

Curious about what she had encountered, she asked netizens whether it was “an old structure they never finished connecting” or if it served another purpose she had overlooked.

Bridge just ended abruptly

Speaking to MS News, the OP, who requested anonymity, said she had noticed the structure several months ago but only tried using it on Friday (17 July).

“I needed to cross an overhead bridge over the expressway to reach the bus stop on the other side,” she explained.

She initially assumed the structure was the bridge she needed.

However, halfway up the stairs, she began to sense that something was amiss, as it did not resemble a typical pedestrian bridge.

“So I kept walking, expecting to reach the other side, but then I realised there wasn’t one,” she said.

The bridge just ended abruptly, leading nowhere.

Netizens says structure is a noise barrier

The video has since caught the attention of netizens, several of whom explained that the structure was actually a noise barrier.

One netizen, who previously lived at Block 169, said it was “built in the 90s”.

Another commenter agreed, saying the structure was built to “contain the noise from the expressway”.

A TikTok user also claimed that it was constructed after residents living in nearby HDB blocks complained about noise from the expressway.

Also read: Netizens debate ‘most useless’ overhead bridge in Sengkang, residents say it acts as a shelter & serves multiple purposes

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Featured image adapted from @singaporeproperties on TikTok.