Netizens debate ‘most useless’ overhead bridge in Sengkang, residents say it acts as a shelter & serves multiple purposes

Residents say ‘useless’ bridge acts as shelter and serves multiple purposes

Apart from providing a safe crossing for pedestrians, many overhead bridges in Singapore provide a respite from the blazing heat and torrential downpours.

However, one particular bridge in the Sengkang area has become a topic of debate — yet again — with some netizens dubbing it as Singapore’s “most useless” bridge.

Nearly five years ago, the same bridge made the news for its peculiar structure. The overhead crossing is shorter than its counterparts, and lacks a shelter.

Overhead bridge goes viral again

Public discussion about the bridge, which is located near Block 407C Fernvale Road, resurfaced on 18 Jan via a post on the ROADS.sg Facebook group.

“The internet is arguing that this is the most useless overhead pedestrian bridge in Singapore,” reads the caption.

Among the 172 comments, one netizen joked that it was probably faster to simply cross the road without taking the bridge.

Meanwhile, another noted that perhaps it was a way to make use of some leftover budget.

Netizens claim bridge has served multiple purposes

However, other netizens were quick to point out the multiple uses for the bridge.

One claimed that the bridge has been used by residents to sun their clothes and dry their mattresses.

Another Facebook user listed several other perks.

From deterring oversized trucks from entering the estate, to allowing residents access to a simple stair workout, they said:

One structure doing several jobs is pretty amazing and is an efficient use of our money.

Not the full picture

According to some keen-eyed commenters, the photo was misleading as it did not show the left-most side of the bridge.

Images shared by some others reveal that the structure connects residents to a whole other section of the estate.

“There is another side at the top of the stairs,” wrote one helpful Facebook user, who shared an image showing a different perspective of the bridge.

As it turns out, the structure transitions into a viewing platform overlooking a small public amphitheatre.

Mr Gan Thiam Poh, who was the Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC (Fernvale division) when the bridge first went viral, had then clarified that it was designed with practical purposes in mind.

Beyond serving as a drop-off point, the overhead bridge functions as a covered pedestrian link connecting nearby residential blocks, the garden and surrounding amenities, providing shelter from sun and rain.

The bridge also incorporates an observation deck, offering visitors a vantage point to enjoy views of the garden and take photographs.

