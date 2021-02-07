CNY Lights Illuminate Pang Sua Pond In Bukit Panjang

With Chinese New Year approaching, Singaporeans have been adding festive cheer through brilliant decorations in public spaces.

From upcycling decorative items to decking public transport in red and orange, such ornamentation never fails to capture the attention they deserve.

Recently, the beautiful festive lights of Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang have turned heads, with many taking CNY photos with their loved ones during leisurely walks there.

If you haven’t been there yet, you can live vicariously through photos shared on social media that depict the poetic scenery there at night.

CNY lights at Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang

For those of us who are looking to catch a break from crowded mainstream places for CNY, we have social media folks of Bukit Panjang to thank as they’ve unearthed a hidden gem in their neighbourhood.

Behold, Pang Sua Pond, a wetland attraction in the heartlands that offers a natural respite amid breathtaking scenery.

The nature destination is known for being Singapore’s second-largest man-made floating wetland system, and now, its equally impressive CNY lights set-up.

The cobblestone walkway takes us back to the days where we could navigate the narrow alleyways of Jiufen — the mountain town in Taiwan.

Taking pictures at the boardwalk

With vibrant lights and lanterns bathing the place in a warm glow, the boardwalk looks like the perfect spot for family and couple photos.

If your camera is good enough, come in a dreamy dress and try taking OOTD shots here in the night. We’re sure the results will be lit enough for the ‘gram.

Here’s a view of the lights from afar. You can even catch the shimmery lights being reflected on the water.

Treasure special moments with family & friends

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is also Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP, dropped by earlier this week on 1 Feb.

He said that even though we can’t celebrate Chinese New Year the way we normally do in previous years, we can still take the time to “treasure special moments” with our loved ones.

If you can’t wait to make new memories with family and friends at Pang Sua Pond, here’s the deets on how to get there.

Pang Sua Pond in Bukit Panjang

Address: 101 Bukit Panjang Ring Road, 679910

Hours: Open 24 hours

Admire beautiful CNY lights at Pang Sua Pond

Seeing the enchanting view at Pang Sua Pond is a reminder that CNY is a time of reunion and celebration with our loved ones.

Even though we have tightened Covid-19 safety rules to adhere to when going bai nian, we can take comfort in the fact that we are able to carry on with most of our festivities still.

Though things may be somewhat different this year, we should also stop to smell the roses, and that includes setting aside time to make memories with our loved ones.

Have you been to Pang Sua Pond to admire the beautiful CNY lights? Share your pictures with us in the comments below.

