MRTs & Buses Are Dressed In Their CNY Outfits To Usher In The Niu Year

Be it Christmas, Hari Raya, Deepavali, or Chinese New Year, Singapore’s public transport never fails to undergo a makeover to suit the occasion.

This time, our MRT trains and buses are seeing an ox-picious facelift, with colourful murals that share the history behind items are commonly seen during the CNY festive period.

Source

5 MRT lines and selected bus services will feature the new decor.

MRTs and buses decked with CNY murals

On Wednesday (3 Feb), Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared in a Facebook post that a number of trains, MRT stations, and buses will be ushering in the Year of the Ox with vibrant murals.

Source

Vehicle interiors will be decked with graphics of auspicious items such as red packets, golden ingots, mandarin oranges, and pineapples.

Source

They are even paired with descriptions so the little ones can learn about the traditions of behind these huat objects.

Besides train cabins, MRT stations and bus interchanges will also their walls ‘taken over’ by festive graphics.

Source

You can catch them at the following MRT stations:

Bedok

Bukit Panjang

Chinatown

Serangoon

You can also catch CNY-themed buses in ox-picious outfits which will pass by areas such as:

Chinatown

Clementi

Jurong East

Sengkang

Source

Different outfits to celebrate diversity

Being a multi-cultural society, Singapore has a knack for decorating its public transport to suit festive occasions.

Netizens took the opportunity to share images of equally colourful murals for other festive seasons such as Deepavali.

Source

Values celebrated during Hari Raya Puasa were also put up before.

Source

Christmas-themed mazes for the little ones have also been spotted in the past.

Source

Truly, Singapore is unique as we collectively showcase the various festivals celebrated by the different ethnicities.

Ushering in the niu Year

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has been a trying time for all, it’s nice to see that public transport operators are trying to brighten commuters’ mood through such colourful decors.

We can’t wait to see what other kinds of murals will be put up as we go through the different festivals in 2021.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from the Land Transport Authority on Facebook.