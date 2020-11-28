Singapore Trains & Buses Decked Out In Christmas Decorations Until 3 Jan 2021

To usher in the upcoming holiday season, some popular spots like Our Tampines Hub and Changi Airport have begun putting up festive decorations.

Not surprisingly, our public transport network has followed suit with their own jolly revamps.

On Thursday (27 Nov), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared photos of trains and buses decked in Christmas decorations which will last till early-January next year.

Let’s take a photo tour of this nice surprise you can expect on your daily commute.

MRT transformed into festive ‘Polar Express’

According to LTA, some trains on the following lines have been plastered with Christmas-themed decorations:

Circle Line (Yellow)

East West Line (Green)

North East line (Purple)

North South Line (Red)

Lucky commuters can relish vibrant pictures of presents and Christmas trees on this jubilant ‘Polar Express’.

Christmas isn’t complete without a few ornaments. Hence, LTA improvised with an illustration of string lights with hanging motifs of Santa Claus, snowmen, trains, and buses.

This cute reindeer with rosy cheeks is hopefully a reflection of our happiness when on the trains.

Dhoby Ghaut station with Christmas decorations

The festive motifs at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station will also ‘infect’ commuter with an upbeat attitude to start their days.

The platform doors seem to be an entrance to a Christmas wonderland. Yet, only time will tell if you’ll be lucky enough to ride the festive trains.

Procrastinators who have yet to buy their Christmas presents will be reminded by these illustrations to start their shopping early to ensure they arrive on time.

Buses to extend the celebration to heartlands

For commuters passing through Bedok, Clementi, Orchard, Tampines, and Jurong, bus services 14, 65, 123, 132, and 197 are guaranteed to bring a merry Christmas.

If you are on your way to shop for gifts, we heard hopping on these festive buses may give you the extra luck you need to spot deals and bargains.

While we’ll never get dreamy snowflakes in sunny Singapore, these merry slogans remind us to remain hopeful for a better 2021.

Hope you can see Christmas decorations soon

Locals who spot these festive trains and buses from far away should hurry up and queue immediately. After all, you never know when you can snag another opportunity to ride them again.

Though Singapore does not have reindeer like the North Pole, we can take heart in the fact that we at least have trains and buses with jovial interiors.

