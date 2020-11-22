Our Tampines Hub’s Chandeliers Hung Above Festive Walk, Will Be Displayed Till 29 Nov

Now that Christmas is approaching fast, the decorations are going up all over Singapore, from Orchard Road to Gardens By The Bay and Changi Airport.

This Christmas season, however, Tampines residents might see something a little different at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) — massive, colourful chandeliers.

There are 22 of them altogether, and they’ve already been recorded in the Singapore Book Records as “Singapore’s Largest Display of Chandeliers made up of Recycled Materials”, the hub said on Facebook.

Here’s some background on how the display came about.

Display is part of green initiative

Did you know that OTH is Singapore’s largest eco-hub?

The chandeliers are part of the “OTH Goes Green” learning journey of 20 sustainability initiatives and features that educates participants on the green movement.

Called “A Season Of Chandeliers”, the display is made totally from recycled and upcycled items.

To light up the chandeliers, energy-saving light bulbs are used that can last up to 25,000 hours.

Click here for more info about the OTH Goes Green, which takes place at OTH’s Festive Walk East from 7-29 Nov.

Chandeliers handmade by 500

Besides being nice to look at, the chandeliers are true community effort indeed.

They were handmade piece by piece by more than 500 volunteers and Tampines residents.

Through the making of these chandeliers, participants explored the different relationships they had with materials in their everyday surroundings.

They also each represent 1 or 4 themes — Arts, Community, Lifestyle and Sports.

Finally, they were hung up over OTH’s Festive Walk East to Festive Walk West. Each chandelier also has a floor sticker with a short description.

Display sets Singapore record

As a reward for their efforts, the display has been recorded in the Singapore Book Of Records as Singapore’s Largest Display of Chandeliers made up of Recycled Materials.

The certificate was presented to Tampines MPs Masagos Zulkifli, Koh Poh Koon, Desmond Choo and Cheng Li Hui.

There’s also a contest that ends on Sunday (22 Nov), where all one has to do is answer a simple question: How many Chandeliers are decorated above Festive Walk East and West?

That answer has already been given in this article, so do go to this Facebook post, key in your answer in the comments, and you may win a $10 food and beverage voucher.

A nice twist to holiday decorations

The beautiful and environmentally friendly chandeliers are nice twist to the traditional holiday decorations.

Kudos to OTH for coming up with this community effort that also educate people on recycling and upcycling.

The installation will be at OTH till 29 Nov, so if you want to catch it with your own eyes, do go down sometime in the next week.

