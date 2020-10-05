Orchard Road To Have Hybrid Christmas Light-Up This Year

Every year as Christmas draws near, Orchard Road lights up in beautiful Christmas decorations.

Last year’s Christmas lights at Orchard

Source

An annual must-see for many Singaporeans, our famous shopping street transforms into a magical Christmas wonderland.

That time of the year is drawing near again. The glittering glow of Christmas lights is set to descend upon Orchard on Friday (13 Nov) this year.

An artist impression of this year’s main arch

Like many events this year, the Christmas decorations will be up for our enjoyment both online and physically, until 1 Jan 2021.

Here’s what we can expect from this year’s “Love this Christmas” display of light and decorations.

Christmas festivities at Orchard Road will be scaled down

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Christmas light-up event will be a much humbler affair.

To prevent crowds, there will be no Christmas village like in previous years, so you can’t picture yourself in a cosy suburb in America or Europe.

But that doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere, as the pretty lights this year promise to be just as magical.

Beautiful white snowflakes intertwining with emerald green mistletoe and deep red hollies will bring the town area to life when night falls.

These decorations will adorn the Orchard, Somerset, and Tanglin streets, so your bus or car rides down that stretch will feel like a dream.

Little white and gold baubles hanging from trees and lampposts along the streets add to the fantastical feel.

Follow the brightly lit road and arrive at the Orchard-Paterson Road junction where a 14-metre tall shimmering arch stands.

There, a ribbon wraps the theme up nicely with the words, “Love this Christmas”.

Reindeers hold up the base of the magnificent arch, creating a grand centerpiece.

You can catch these intricate decorations from 13 Nov, at the following timings:

Sun – Thurs: 6.30pm – 12am

Fri & Sat: 6.30pm – 2am

Christmas (25 Dec) & New Year’s Eve (31 Dec): 6.30pm – 6am

The lights will be up till 1 Jan 2021, so you’ll have sufficient time to catch them. Details of the virtual tour aren’t available yet, but do keep a lookout on the Orchard Rd website here.

Enjoy the Orchard Christmas lights from home

To add to the sense of novelty and excitement, this year, for the first time ever, Singaporeans will be able to enjoy the bright shimmering Christmas lights from the comfort of their homes.

Instead of making plans to reach the crowded streets early, the public will be able to admire the 2.88km stretch from Tanglin Mall to Dhoby Ghaut in a virtual 360° tour.

Accessible across the world, you can even enjoy the beautiful sights with loved ones overseas, like an exciting concert livestream.

Christmas light-up is dedicated to frontline workers

Amidst a pandemic, the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) is thankful that they can continue the long-standing tradition of decking our shopping streets with Christmas lights.

The theme “Love this Christmas” aims to lift Singaporeans’ spirits even as we continue to face upcoming challenges together.

They have also dedicated the light-up to all frontline workers who have kept Singapore going through this difficult time.

In the festive season, ORBA encourages everyone to spread love and joy to their friends and family.

A much-needed lift in our spirits

Even though the event will be scaled down, Orchard Road will be just as alive with the Christmas spirit this year.

Whether it is online or in-person, we believe the spectacle of the Christmas light-up will give us a much-needed lift in our spirits.

Hopefully, this means better things to come as we approach the festive season.

All mages courtesy of Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA).