Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (4 Oct).

2 in the community are both Work Pass holders while 6 are imported on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

More activities allowed, but restrictions still tight

Though the authorities have begun to allow larger scale activities like wedding receptions and workplace activities to resume, safe management measures are still tight.

Besides safe distancing, the need to keep masks on has been emphasised.

People can take their masks off when eating, drinking or smoking, and strictly only in those situations.

Otherwise they may risk facing fines, and without further warning.

Phase 3 likely if Covid-19 cases remain low

The substantial progress we’ve made in curbing infections has also encouraged authorities to consider further easing of measures.

Since we reported the lowest daily Covid-19 case tally since Mar yesterday (3 Oct), signs are pointing to the likelihood of Phase 3 commencing.

When exactly that will be is unclear for now, but we hope that it’ll be soon, so we can finally reunite with our groups of friends proper.

In the meantime, we should continue observing all safety measures diligently, to maintain or even improve our current Covid-19 efforts.

Hope for normalcy to return very soon

Let’s continue doing our best to help Singapore overcome this pandemic for good, so we can return to life before the outbreak soon.

Perhaps then we will be able to finally breathe easy and walk around without masks on.

