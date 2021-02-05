Bukit Timah Truss Bridge Dressed Up In Upcycled Decor With Handwritten Messages For CNY

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner and many places around Singapore are already adorned with festive decorations.

Apart from MRTs and buses which have undergone ox-themed makeovers, this popular railway bridge in Bukit Timah has also been dressed up for the niu year.

Made using upcycled household materials and handcrafted by volunteers, the CNY decorations on Bukit Timah Truss Bridge will be up till the end of Feburary.

Famous railway bridge adorned with CNY ornaments

In a Facebook Livestream on Wednesday (3 Feb), MP Sim Ann shared the bridge’s exciting CNY makeover and expressed hope to do the same for other festivals throughout the year.

Located along a popular nature trail popular, the truss bridge is located near the Old Bukit Timah Railway Station.

Thanks to volunteers in the neighbourhood, the railway bridge no longer looks ‘abandoned’ as it now has colourful flowers and lanterns.

Decorations made from upcycled waste materials

Through “upcyling” – or creative reuse – volunteers gave household waste materials like plastic bags and bottles a new lease of life by repurposing them as CNY ornaments.

For example, this auspiciously decorated lantern was made using a plastic carton.

The colourful flowers we see forming a bulk of the bridge’s decoration also come from used plastic bags.

According to The Straits Times, some even include adorable messages and festival greetings from children in the community.

Bukit Timah Bridge display lights up beautifully at night

The bridge isn’t just a sight to behold during the day — it arguably looks even more Insta-worthy with all the lanterns lit up at night.

A short walk from Hillview MRT station

if you’d like to check out the bridge and the festive decorations on display, here’s where to head to:

Bukit Timah Railway Bridge

Address: 392 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678046

Nearest MRT Station: Hillview Station

The decorations will be up till the end of February, so you have plenty of time to head down.

Festivities and sustainability all in one

It’s certainly nice to see household waste materials being repurposed into CNY decorations, minimising waste while adding festive vibes to the bridge.

With more such upcycling projects coming up, we can all be a part of making our island a greener and more sustainable one.

