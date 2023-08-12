Choa Chu Kang Resident Claims Noisy Pasar Malam Claw Machines Operate Till Late & Disrupt Sleep

Choa Chu Kang Resident Couldn’t Sleep Well For 4 Nights Due To Noisy Pasar Malam Claw Machines

Night markets or pasar malams, which provide a great variety of food options and entertainment, are usually a welcome addition to any neighbourhood.

A pasar malam recently set up in Choa Chu Kang, however, caught the ire of residents staying nearby.

Turns out, the problematic aspect wasn’t the pasar malam itself, but rather the claw machines on display.

Some residents pointed out that the claw machines reportedly placed 10 metres away from their blocks played loud music late into the night and disrupted their sleep.

Choa Chu Kang resident’s sleep disrupted by music from claw machines

According to Shin Min Daily News, the pasar malam in question is located along a walkway at Keat Hong Mirage, an HDB estate in Choa Chu Kang.

All sorts of products can be found at the pasar malam, including food, electronic products, and bed linens.

What annoyed nearby residents, however, were 15 claw machines at the pasar malam.

Mr Yang (name transliterated from Chinese), who stays in a unit on the second floor of a nearby block, told Shin Min Daily that he hadn’t been sleeping well for four nights.

This was due to the music from the machines, which allegedly operated 24 hours a day.

The 62-year-old shared that he had confronted the operator about the matter and that the latter eventually turned down the volume.

However, this apparently wasn’t enough as the music was deafening against the silence of the night.

Another resident, however, found the situation “reasonable”, as he no longer heard the music after 9pm.

When Shin Min reporters visited the pasar malam, they noticed that the music from the claw machines wasn’t that loud.

Instead, they claimed that the noise from the coin machine was louder and “brighter”.

Claw machines only allowed to operate till 10.30pm

In response to Shin Min Daily’s queries, a spokesperson from Brickland Constituency Office (BSO) stated that the claw machines are only allowed to operate till 10.30pm.

A BSO representative has since spoken to the operator to confirm that the rule has been adhered to. They will continue to monitor the situation.

Tonight (12 Aug) will be the pasar malam’s last night of operation.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.