Giant Pasar Malam Has Games & Food, Celebrate Christmas With Gifts & Décor From S$1

Giant Has Affordable Christmas Essentials & First-Ever Year-End Pasar Malam

The year-end festive season is a time when most of us tend to spend more on our loved ones to make them happy.

While prices are soaring everywhere amid the inflation, Giant is keeping their products affordable to make holiday shopping friendlier on everyone’s wallets.

You can go all out with the Christmas parties and gifts this year when you don’t have to worry about expenses.

While you’re in high spirits from the breezy shopping experience, drop by Giant‘s first-ever Year-End Pasar Malam, where you can find over 20 food stalls, carnival games, claw machines, and local crafts for sale.

There’s even a chance to redeem a voucher to offset your Christmas purchases. Read on to find out what else you can expect.

Shop for groceries & Christmas essentials at Giant

When December rolls around, folks who celebrate Christmas might start preparing for Secret Santa gift exchanges at the office or stocking up on presents to put under the tree at home.

While breaking the bank for your loved ones is worth it sometimes, you may want to work around a budget if you have a lot of people to shop for.

Nifty gadgets often make for valuable and practical gifts, and the Vinnifier Momento 2 earbuds will surely delight music lovers who appreciate high-quality audio output.

Sleek and with hours of playtime, having an extra pair of earbuds is never a bad idea. You never know when the ones you’re using will suddenly run out of battery.

The little ones would be delighted with a giant plush bear, which at 100cm would be almost as tall as them.

With so many gifting options, you certainly won’t have any problem shopping for the entire family at Giant.

Dress up the house for a lit Christmas gathering

Before welcoming guests into your humble abode for an evening of revelry, it’s important to set the right mood. And nothing says “Christmas” more than a Christmas tree.

Standing at a modest 160cm tall, homeowners will not have trouble fitting the quintessential holiday centrepiece in a corner of the living room.

While the tree itself is a sight to behold, it simply isn’t complete without all the necessary baubles and ornaments, which Giant has plenty of from just S$1.

After that, all that’s left to do is to put on some soothing Christmas music, and you’ll really be ready to welcome guests to your crib.

Don’t forget the snacks & booze

If you’re going to a Christmas party instead of organising your own, there’s a different set of ‘rules’ to adhere to. For example, since your hosts are opening up their home and have spent the day cooking up a feast for you, it would be nice to turn up with a gift or two in hand.

Besides, catching up with your friends over a couple of drinks would make any conversation fly by in a blink of an eye.

Giant carries a selection of M. Cellars wines, with a 75ml bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon coming in at S$20.

Sip on a glass while munching on some Tempura Chicken Nuggets from Oliver’s, which cost just S$3 for a 500g pack.

For something sweeter, try whipping up brownies or muffins with Betty Crocker’s bake mixes, which you can then decorate to suit the festive occasion. Everyone won’t be able to resist snapping away once it’s served.

As the night goes on, some guests may start feeling peckish and pick at the leftover ham and turkey for a quick bite. Alternatively, you could be their hero and whip out a bag – or two – of Meadows Truffle Potato Chips.

Priced at just S$1, this fan favourite is an easy fix for any late-night hunger pangs.

Other affordable snacks under S$5 are the Lindt Lindor Mini Heart Tin, which will set you back just S$3.95, and chocolate peanut-filled wafer rolls from Meadows.

This is just a glimpse of all the things you can get at Giant. For more promotional items, check out their website here.

Giant pasar malam has food stalls & games

Over the next couple of weeks, you’ll have a few extra reasons to drop by Giant Tampines Hypermarket — other than to stock up on groceries at low prices, of course.

Now that restrictions nationwide have lifted, the supermarket chain will be holding its very first Year-End Pasar Malam there.

From now till 4 Dec, the carpark will transform into the grounds of a bustling pasar malam in the evening, with over 20 food stalls offering a wide selection of delectable drinks and bites.

With Taiwanese crispy chicken, sweet potato balls, Ramly burgers, Thai milk tea, and so much more available, it would be a good idea to head there with an empty stomach.

Livening up the pasar malam is a host of carnival games and UFO catchers where guests can try their luck at bringing home a prize.

While you may think that the carnival, games and food are enough of a treat, Giant is also giving out a S$5 voucher to those who buy anything from the food stalls.

The voucher can be redeemed at any Giant outlet with a minimum purchase of S$80 to make your grocery hauls a little cheaper.

Additionally, there’s a special weekend treat for shoppers — the first 1,000 customers who pay for their Giant hypermarket hauls with the yuu app from Fridays to Sundays will get a free packet of Meadows Truffle Potato Chips, which they may collect at a redemption booth beside the customer service counter.

For more information about the Giant Year-End Pasar Malam, click here. After that, you can start planning your journey to the east:

Giant Hypermarket – Tampines

Address: 21 Tampines North Drive 2, #03-01, Singapore 528765

Pasar malam dates: Till 4 Dec

Pasar malam hours: 5pm – 10pm (Mon – Thu), 5pm – 12am (Fri – Sun)

Nearest MRT: Tampines North Station

By the way, parking is free for those who are driving, and those who aren’t can hop on a free shuttle bus from Tampines and Bedok MRT stations.

Christmas gatherings don’t have to break the bank

Christmas gathering invitations will be coming in thick and fast over the next few weeks. Before your calendar fills up, it’s important to plan your expenditure to avoid waking up in 2023 with a shocking credit card statement.

That can be done by making the right choices, such as shopping at places that keep their products affordable.

Get-togethers don’t have to break the bank, and after going through such tough times in recent years, it’s never been more important to celebrate the holidays together with your loved ones.

