All Residents At Pasir Ris Block 559 To Undergo Swab Tests On 23 & 24 May

With more Covid-19 cases sprouting up in the community, authorities need to ramp up testing efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

In Pasir Ris, several residents living in an HDB block tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

As a result, Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Desmond Tan said all residents of the block would undergo a swab test as a precautionary measure.

Workers are also currently conducting thorough cleaning and disinfection of the common areas and surrounding blocks.

Pasir Ris Block 559 residents to go for swab tests from 23-24 May

According to Mr Tan’s Facebook post, there have been cases of Covid-19 infections in Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 recently.

To ensure residents’ safety and well-being, MOH has notified all residents there to undergo a swab test at the Regional Screening Centre at former Coral Primary School.

The swab test will take place today (23 May) and tomorrow (24 May), from 9am-4pm.

Residents will receive SMS notifications for their appointments

Mr Tan asked that residents look out for MOH flyers delivered to their doorstep for more information.

Additionally, residents will also receive notification by text regarding their swab test appointment.

He urged them to only head down to the screening centre according to their designated time to prevent overcrowding.

Residents in surrounding blocks don’t have to go for swab tests

Meanwhile, the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council and National Environment Agency (NEA) will conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of all common areas at Block 559 and the surrounding blocks.

If you’re one of the residents living nearby Block 559, Mr Tan assured that there’s no need for you to get a swab test unless you visited households there from 2 May.

Monitor your symptoms, seek treatment ASAP

It’s certainly concerning that several Covid-19 cases were found in the same block. Hopefully, swift efforts from the authorities will prove successful in ringfencing the infections.

As many community cases did not promptly seek medical attention upon developing symptoms, monitor your own health if you may have come into contact with Covid-19 cases.

If you feel exhausted and start suffering symptoms like fever, cough, or sore throat, seek treatment ASAP.

