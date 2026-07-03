Man falls onto train tracks in KL after allegedly fainting at station platform

Train operations halted after man in KL falls onto tracks at station

On Wednesday (1 July) evening, a man fell onto the train tracks at Hang Tuah station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, allegedly after fainting.

A netizen posted a video of the incident on Threads showing a man lying on the train tracks.

He was seen facedown and on his stomach.

“I was really surprised that [he] suddenly fell in front of my eyes,” wrote the original poster (OP) in the caption.

Man reportedly fainted

Later that evening, RapidKL released a statement explaining the incident, which occurred on the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line at Hang Tuah Station at 6.36pm.

It said the passenger is believed to have fainted before losing his balance and falling onto the train tracks.

Following the incident, an auxiliary police officer on duty promptly provided initial assistance to the passenger.

At the same time, the track’s power supply was temporarily disabled to allow the operation team to rescue the man safely.

Passenger was rescued safely

The man was safely removed from the tracks and given initial treatment at the station emergency room.

Following a safety inspection, the track was confirmed safe to operate and train services on the line resumed at 6.52pm.

“Rapid KL always prioritises passenger safety and reminds the public to always comply with safety instructions at the station, including staying behind the safety line when waiting for the train and not entering the track area,” it said,.

It also advised passengers to immediately seek assistance from station staff or auxiliary police personnel if they feel unwell.

Also read: Delivery rider in Thailand injured after getting hit by moving train while urinating beside tracks

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Featured image adapted from @yusrizal__rizz on Threads.