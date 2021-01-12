Truck’s Contents Spill As Side Effect Of Accident Involving Mazda At PIE

There was a mighty jam on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday, and several bus services were diverted temporarily.

The cause of this jam was an accident, which had literal spill-over effects.

A car had changed lanes, apparently without checking their blind spot, knocking over 2 motorcyclists.

A tipper truck had to break abruptly to avoid running over the fallen motorcyclists, causing its contents to spill all over the road.

As a result, some bus services were delayed, and there was a jam for several hours yesterday (11 Jan).

Mazda changes lane and hits 2 bikers at PIE

On Monday (11 Jan) at around 6.30pm at the PIE Stevens Road stretch, an accident took place between a Mazda car and 2 motorcyclists.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shared footage of the incident on Tuesday (12 Jan), show why and how the jam occurred on the PIE.

A Mazda 3 on the right lane was preparing to switch to the middle lane.

2 motorcyclists were on that lane.

However, as a result of perhaps not checking their blind spot, the Mazda swerved into the motorcyclists, sending them tumbling across the road.

A truck was thankfully far enough away to brake before they could hit the motorcyclists.

However, the sudden brake caused the truck’s contents to spill on the road.

You can view the full clip here.

Buses delayed due to PIE accident

SBS Transit tweeted an update yesterday at 7.12pm, informing people that several bus services plying the PIE stretch will be delayed due to the accident.

The estimated time for getting to Stevens Road and Jurong Town Hall Road was also delayed by as much as 90 minutes, according to an LTA board.

MS News has contacted SCDF and the police for more information on the incident.

Hopefully bikers are okay

So now you know why there was such a massive jam at the PIE yesterday evening.

We hope the motorcyclists are okay and that

Always check your blind spot before changing lanes or turning, so that you can avoid knocking into anything else.

The costs of such a mistake can be fatal, so we must always be vigilant on the road.

