‘I Wish My Parents Are Here Too’: Pink Dot 2023 Attendees Hope For S’pore To Be More Accepting

Thousands Attend Pink Dot 2023 At Hong Lim Park On 24 June

Hong Lim Park transformed into a sea of pink once again on Saturday (24 June) as Pink Dot SG attendees poured into the space to celebrate the freedom to love.

The 15th edition of the rally is the first gathering after Section 377A was repealed late last year.

While most were contented with donning simple pink tees and dresses, some took the opportunity to go all out with extravagant outfits and faces full of elaborate makeup. Clearly, it was their moment to shine, and they were happy to be in the spotlight.

Pet owners also turned up with their furkids in tow. Some doggos were spotted trotting around with the rainbow flag.

MS News went down and spoke to several attendees to find out their hopes for Singapore after the repeal and what Pink Dot SG means to them.

National athletes Yip Pin Xiu, Theresa Goh & Shayna Ng show up at Pink Dot 2023

Shortly after the gates opened, Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu dropped by the event with fellow national swimmer Theresa Goh and bowler Shayna Ng.

They were accompanied by Eric Chua, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Social and Family Development (MSF).

Yip, who attended the event in previous years too, told MS News she was happy to be there to support the freedom to love.

“It was really moving when 377A was finally repealed because so many people spent years fighting the cause,” she said.

Goh added that while the repeal was the big goal, the effort to raise awareness doesn’t end there.

“377A was just one legislation. There are more layers under that, so there’s more work to be done,” she said, noting that it was nice for Pink Dot SG to be seen as a safe space for the community.

Transgender woman hopes to attend with parents one day

Serra Mae, 21, who identified herself as a transgender woman, was attending the event with her best friend for the second time.

“It’s nice to be in a place where I let my colours fly free, where I can be myself without having eyes on me all the time,” she shared.

As this year’s theme was celebrating all families, Serra said she hopes to attend Pink Dot SG with her parents one day.

“My family situation was a little rocky as my dad threatened to kick me out when I came out to him at 15.

“But he recently revealed that he sacrificed his retirement plans in another country so that I could stay in Singapore. Because he knows I’ll be safe living here,” she related.

With the repeal, Serra said she’d regained hope for the future. “With what I’m seeing right now, my heart is full.”

More work needs to be done to address stigma against LGBTQ community

Best friends Kenneth, Kai, and Celine, all 26, were spotted picnicking on the grass, soaking in the lively atmosphere.

Kai, who works as a lab technologist, said she was there to support Kenneth and Celine, who were part of the LGBTQ community in Singapore. “They are who they are. It never made them any different, and they are my friends,” she said.

Asked about their thoughts surrounding 377A’s repeal, the trio agreed it was a good step in the right direction.

“More can still be done in terms of the mindset of Singaporeans because there’s definitely still some stigma about our community.

“We just want to be entitled to the same things as everyone else, such as the right to marry someone you love,” said Celine.

Kai echoed Celine’s sentiment, saying that just because the law had been repealed didn’t mean the stigma would disappear. “I hope Singapore can work together and be a more accepting society,” she said.

Attending Pink Dot 2023 to show solidarity with loved ones

Also in attendance were families who wanted to show solidarity with their loved ones from the LGBTQ community.

A 37-year-old Singapore PR, who declined to be named, said she attended her first Pink Dot this year to support her sister-in-law — a Singaporean who has two daughters with her wife.

While repealing Section 377A was a welcomed move, the sister-in-law, who also declined to be named, hoped for more recognition for non-traditional families.

“It should come in the form of constitutional rights, which is to have the same right or at least similar rights to heterosexual, normative family units,” she said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Amrit, 28, and Martina, 33, a heterosexual couple who attended the event as an “acknowledgement of the issues that people in the LGBTQ+ community experience”.

Describing the repeal as a “good step”, Amrit hopes there will eventually be a legal acknowledgement of same-sex couples.

“After all, the Singaporean society is made up of various segments of people, whether they are religious or not, and whether they are gay or not.”

