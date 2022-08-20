Plushies Hanging Out To Dry Show How Lonely Life Would Be Without Chou Chous

Plush Toys Hung Out To Dry In Amusing Poses

Most of us likely had a favourite chou chou growing up, whether it was a pillow, plush toy, or blanket.

Their comforting and ‘unique’ scents are part of what makes them so endearing. However, it’s also important to give them a wash every now and then.

Recently, a Facebook post showing plush toys being hung out to dry in various poses went viral, and we are here for it.

Despite being inanimate objects, they somehow manage to evoke various moods, from dramatic to forlorn to blissful.

Here are some of our favourites that might just inspire you for your next plushie laundry day.

Winnie the Pooh gets an earful while being hung out to dry

This image of Winnie the Pooh on a clothesline is one of the most popular entries in the post, and with good reason.

Hung up by his ears with two pairs of clothespins, the honey-loving bear cuts a hapless yet amusing figure.

A few brazen netizens even commented gifs of Chinese president Xi Jinping, whose looks often get compared to Pooh.

IKEA shark plush toy hung out like dry fish

This isn’t just any shark plushie — it’s the iconic Blåhaj shark by IKEA.

It’s a hit among kids and adults alike, including in Singapore where it is currently sold out online and in two stores.

Despite its sought-after status, one Blåhaj owner decided to just hang it up like a dried fish after a wash.

The sight of its huggable body strung upside-down through a hanger is just as comical as its vacuum-sealed siblings in Hong Kong.

The plush family that sunbathes together, stays together

Those who collect plushies truly have their work cut out for them when doing the laundry, so we applaud this family for deciding to have a little fun.

Four plush toys, three of which are Shiba Inus in different sizes, form a neat line on a balcony railing to dry one sunny day.

With all of them facing the same direction with their curly tails upturned, they look like they’re playing a game of Follow the Leader.

We’re sure it made for an adorable sight to those living nearby.

Minnie Mouse plush takes a midday nap

Minnie Mouse is always going around spreading happiness, but even a cartoon icon needs a break from time to time.

That might explain why she was spotted lying in a field, taking a nap in the middle of the day.

With her head on a pillow and a big blanket beneath her, Mickey’s companion seemed in total bliss.

The alleged actual story behind the photo is even more amusing than the sight itself — at least to everyone but the owner.

One commenter claimed that someone actually hung up the pillow, blanket, and Minnie Mouse doll to dry separately.

However, a cheeky passer-by chanced upon the items and rearranged them to create the scene above.

Although it invited many laughs, the owner was allegedly angry as the rearrangement prevented their things from drying properly.

Plush toys are endless source of laughter & comfort

To some, a plush toy may just be an inanimate object to play with.

To others, they are a nostalgic part of their lives that brings laughter and comfort in the simplest of ways.

We hope these drying plushies did that for you and inspire you to inject some fun into your chou chou‘s next laundry day.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.