Panda Cub Le Le Cuddles Chou Chou, Singaporeans Fawn Over Adorable Baby

Many Singaporeans grew up with their own chou chou, often pillows, stuffed toys or blankets that they cuddle with. So, it’s no surprise that our very own panda cub has the same habits too.

On Friday (18 Mar), Mandai Wildlife Reserve uploaded a video of Le Le hugging his chou chou — which appears to be a brown pillow.

Looking just like a chubby human baby, viewers couldn’t help but react with much delight as they fawn over the cub.

Panda cub Le Le hugs his chou chou

In a Facebook post yesterday (18 Mar), Mandai Wildlife Reserve shared a video of panda cub Le Le with his chou chou.

Much like a baby looking unbearably cute with a bolster or plushie in its hands, Le Le fumbles with his chou chou as he tries to grip it in his cherubic paws. Surely, one won’t be able to hold back their “awww’s” upon seeing this bundle of joy.

At one point, Le Le thoughtlessly munches on the ends, probably curious as to what could be inside his precious toy.

Well, we can’t tell what’s inside either, but apparently, the casing is made from a keeper’s old uniform.

Kudos to the team at River Wonders for being so creative at making something that the baby panda could tussle around and cuddle with.

Internet charmed by panda’s cuteness

Perhaps unable to contain their delight, many Facebook users left comments expressing just how they felt after seeing Le Le at probably his cutest yet.

This netizen didn’t care so much for an actual pillow but wished they could have Le Le as a chou chou instead. Considering how cuddly he looks, we think the same too.

Since that couldn’t be a reality, this commenter is happy to simply think of hugging Le Le before going to sleep.

Maybe just having that comforting thought can be quite peaceful.

Cuteness overload helps us destress

Since Le Le’s birth, we’ve been regularly tuning in to his new adventures and gushing over his adorable looks.

As he grows and learns new things, we hope we can see more precious moments from our cute cub. His playful personality will surely help us destress after a long day of work.

