Panda Cub Le Le Makes Debut With Mum Jia Jia At River Wonders Exhibit

Kids grow up so fast—and the same is true for our beloved panda cub Le Le. Since he’s outgrowing his nursery, he’s moving to a new area with his mum at River Wonders.

On Thursday (10 Mar), Mandai Wildlife Group announced that 7-month-old panda cub Le Le is finally joining his mum Jia Jia at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

It seems Jia Jia is keeping an eye on her newborn while teaching him essential skills in their baby proof space.

Panda cub Le Le joins Giant Panda Forest Exhibit at River Wonders

As babies grow, they eventually have to leave the nursery and interact with the outside world to learn new skills. This seems to be the case for Le Le who currently weighs 15.86kg.

As it was his first time at the Giant Panda Forest Exhibit, Le Le was reportedly hesitant to explore the new grounds.

However, after seeing Jia Jia there, he quickly learned the ropes and challenged his physical capabilities with his supportive mum by his side.

The young panda’s attempts weren’t without a few stumbles, but thankfully, Jia Jia always kept a close eye on her offspring and was ready to pick him up when needed.

Le Le eventually found his footing and was quite a sight to behold as he gripped his cherubic paws tightly around the tree trunk. Imagine getting to see this on your next visit to River Wonders.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Le Le plays & learns in a baby proof space

Since this will be Le Le’s first time at the exhibit, Mandai Wildlife Group has ensured that the grounds are “baby proof” for the young one to play in safely.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The animal care team has removed potential risks to keep the curious cub safe. Best of all, they drained the water area and covered it with pine bark chips and padded leaves.

You can definitely gauge the cub’s comfort level from this photo of him and his mum happily nua-ing the day away.

Little Le Le even had time to nibble on some greens, sticking close to his mum while hoomans looked on.

Get a chance to see mum & baby in action

While these visuals of the panda duo are adorable enough already, nothing beats seeing them ‘live’ for ourselves.

If you’d like to do that, you can make your way to River Wonders and head to the Giant Panda Forest exhibit for a chance to catch a glimpse of them in action.

Here’s how to get there:



River Wonders

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: 10am-7pm daily

Nearest MRT: Khatib Station (Take the Mandai Khatib Shuttle from there)

For more specific instructions on getting there, you can visit the River Wonders website here. Make sure to book your visit in advance too, to avoid the crowds.

River Wonders reminds visitors that viewing opportunities depend on the pandas’ comfort levels, so do understand that they may need some privacy sometimes.

Happy to see the heartwarming milestones

Since Le Le’s birth, Singaporeans have eagerly tuned in to updates about the growing panda cub.

Now that he’s finally left his nursery, we’re excited to witness his adventures and bonding moments with mum Jia Jia.

We hope the panda family will stay happy and healthy for a very long time.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Brad Lee.