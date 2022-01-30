Panda Cub Le Le Snuggles With Mother Jia Jia

There’s nothing quite like the love a mother has for a child. But if anything comes close, it’s the innocent love a child also has for their parents.

On Sunday (30 Jan), Mandai Wildlife Reserve (MWR) shared a video of panda cub Le Le sharing a heartwarming moment with his mother, Jia Jia, on Facebook.

Le Le can be seen gazing lovingly into his mum’s eyes and snuggling up to her adorably.

Netizens were touched by the way Le Le looked at his mum with so much love, and many hoped that the mother-son duo would not be separated in time to come.

Le Le looks at mother & cuddles up to her

Panda cub Le Le has grown in many ways since he was born in Aug 2021.

Mother Jia Jia has been by his side throughout that time, caring for him day and night.

On Sunday (30 Jan), MWR shared a video of Le Le showing how much he appreciates and treasures his mother’s love.

In the short 20-second clip, Le Le can be seen looking into his mother’s eyes, filled with love and wonder.

While this was going on, Jia Jia was nonchalantly munching away on her food.

The video then cuts to Le Le climbing up the metal platform his mum was on, while his eyes locked on his mother.

The little boy then lays down and cuddles up to his mother, seemingly comforted by her presence beside him.

Netizens hope mother & son duo won’t be separated

Netizens loved seeing Le Le’s strong bond with his mother, saying their heart melted watching the way he looked at his mother.

But witnessing such a cute moment between mother and son, netizens couldn’t help but think about how Le Le and his mum will eventually be separated from one another.

This netizen further suggested that authorities should negotiate with China so Le Le could stay in Singapore with his mum for a longer time.

Le Le will return to China when he reaches 2 years old

This year marks Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s 10th year in Singapore.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the new parents were initially scheduled to be returned to China in 2022.

In Aug 2021, MWR also said Jia Jia would go back to China once he reaches independence at about 2 years old.

He will join China’s giant panda breeding population following that, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

MWR deputy CEO and Chief Life Sciences Officer Cheng Wen-Haur said pandas are generally solitary creatures. Jia Jia and Kai Kai live separately for most of the year.

Once Le Le reaches maturity, Singapore also faces the difficulty of housing another panda due to the lack of additional facilities.

While Le Le will return to China at 2 years old, MWR is currently in talks with Chinese authorities to extend Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s stay.

Looking forward to more precious moments among the pandas

Le Le has stolen Singaporeans’ hearts with his playful antics and sweet-natured self.

It will certainly be hard to see him return to China when the time comes, but it is perhaps for the best of the Giant Panda population.

In the meantime, we can look forward to hopefully seeing more of such precious moments when he’s in the exhibit with his mum Jia Jia.

