Le Le Hones Climbing Skills At Jungle Gym & Plays With Enrichment Toys

From the moment panda cub Le Le was born in Aug 2021, the adorable little one captured our nation’s attention as we celebrated every little milestone he achieved.

Singaporeans witnessed as Le Le first opened his eyes to the world, started teething, and took his first steps.

Now, the 5-month-old cub is working hard to conquer his next obstacle, quite literally. Le Le has been honing his climbing prowess at his very own jungle gym.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

Currently weighing 12.19kg, Le Le can soon meet guests with his mum Jia Jia in the exhibit.

Le Le practises climbing in jungle gym

On Thursday (27 Jan), Mandai Wildlife Group shared that our beloved panda cub Le Le has been hard at work, perfecting his climbing skills.

In his play den every day, Le Le is busy improving his motor skills.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

He can be often seen climbing around his jungle gym made up of strategically placed logs.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

This way, it gives the smol boy a chance to practise his climbing and build his strength.

Plays with enrichment toys

Despite all his hard work, the little one still gets lots of rest and has tons of fun.

On 12 Jan, during a break in one of Le Le’s jungle gym sessions, he even struck a cheeky pose for the camera.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

If the pose somehow looks familiar, Mandai Wildlife Group shared that it was reminiscent of his father, Kai Kai. The senior panda is typically seen lounging in the tree at the River Wonders’ Giant Panda Forest.

Besides the jungle gym, Le Le’s care team provides him with various enrichment toys to expose him to different shapes and textures.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

And he certainly seems like he’s having a ball of a time.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

Now weighs 12.19kg

Even though Le Le is still Singapore’s littlest giant panda, as of Wednesday (26 Jan), he weighs 12.19kg.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

Perhaps Le Le is starting to enjoy bamboos a lot, which are a staple in his diet.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

It’s evident from pictures that the 5-month-old enjoys feasting on bamboos a lot. He even seems to have fun just playing around with the bamboo leaves.

Image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group

As Le Le continues to grow and get stronger, soon enough, the not-so-little little boy will be able to meet guests in the exhibit with his mum Jia Jia.

Hope we’ll see Le Le in exhibit with mother soon

From the regular updates that we get, Singapore’s most adored little panda is growing up well.

We’re glad Mandai Wildlife Group keeps track and documents such precious and fleeting moments of his developments so that Singaporeans can be with him every step of the way.

Here’s to hoping we’ll be seeing the little boy with his mother in the exhibit at River Wonders soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mandai Wildlife Group.