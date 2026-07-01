PM Wong wishes all NSFs, NSmen & regulars a ‘meaningful SAF Day’, thanks them for defending S’pore

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong thanks NSFs, NSmen and regulars ahead of SAF Day

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has paid tribute to Singapore’s servicemen and women ahead of SAF Day on 1 July. He thanked them for defending the nation and wished them a “meaningful SAF Day”.

PM Wong also called on Singaporeans to recognise the men and women of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

These included the full-time National Servicemen (NSFs), Operationally Ready National Servicemen (NSmen) and regulars.

Highlights importance of SAF to Singapore

“Tomorrow is SAF Day. Let us honour our NSFs, NSmen and regulars who stand ready every day to keep Singapore safe,” he wrote in a Facebook post on 30 June.

In his post, PM Wong stressed that Singapore’s peace, security, and sovereignty depend on a “strong and credible SAF”.

He added that its strength has been built on generations of servicemen and women who have served “with dedication, professionalism and courage”.

“Thank you for your commitment and sacrifice in defending Singapore,” said PM Wong, expressing his appreciation.

He then wished everyone serving in the armed forces “a meaningful SAF Day”.

Netizens also express appreciation to servicemen and women

PM Wong’s post drew supportive responses from many netizens, who followed suit and extended their own SAF Day wishes to those serving in the armed forces.

A netizen saluted all NSF and NSmen and thanked them for their “commitment and contribution to protect Singapore”.

A Facebook user also appreciated all SAF personnel for their hard work and sacrifices.

Another netizen praised the soldiers and also thanked them for protecting the nation.

The annual SAF Day, observed on 1 July, recognises the contributions of the SAF in safeguarding the country’s security and honours the service of both current and past military personnel.

The occasion also serves as a reminder of the role National Service continues to play in Singapore’s defence.

Also read: PM Lawrence Wong honours police officers & volunteers on Police Day for keeping S’pore safe

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Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook & MINDEF on Facebook.