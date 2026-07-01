Man arrested for allegedly injuring victim with airsoft gun, weapons cache found in Tampines flat

Man arrested after allegedly injuring victim with airsoft gun in Tampines

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (30 June) after allegedly shooting another man with an airsoft gun in Tampines.

The incident left the 37-year-old victim with injuries to his ear and forehead.

Officers later searched the suspect’s unit, where they found what the Singapore Police Force (SPF) described as a “substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items”.

Police find airsoft guns and suspected stun device in man’s flat

According to SPF, officers received a call for assistance at Tampines Street 81 at around 7.36pm on Tuesday.

Preliminary findings showed that the victim had been shot with an airsoft gun.

Following investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division identified the man believed to have fired the weapon with the help of police cameras and CCTV footage.

He was arrested later that same day.

During a search of his unit, officers found several airsoft guns and ammunition, as well as a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device, and various airsoft gun parts.

Man to be charged in court on 1 July

The man is set to be charged in court on Wednesday (1 July) for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he may be jailed for up to seven years. He may also face caning or a fine.

SPF added that he could face further charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021 and the Penal Code 1871.

The police also stressed that they take a firm stance against violence in the community and will act against those who break the law.

Also read: 39-year-old man arrested for possession of prohibited weapons, allegedly shot projectiles out of Potong Pasir home

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Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force.