39-year-old man arrested for possession of prohibited weapons, allegedly shot projectiles out of Potong Pasir home

39-year old man arrested after allegedly using 3D-printed weapons to shoot projectiles out of Potong Pasir home

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday (6 April) for possession of prohibited weapons and offensive items.

The arrest came after the man allegedly fired projectiles from his home in Potong Pasir.

Substantial weapons cache discovered

According to a statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 8 April, officers responded to a case of projectiles being fired from a home along Potong Pasir Ave 1 at around 10am.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Division responded to the incident and subsequently arrested the man at his residential unit.

During the arrest, officers discovered and seized a large number of weapons and prohibited items in the unit.

The haul included two pre-charged pneumatic rifles, four BB guns, four gel blasters, eight bows with 36 arrows, and three 3D-printed crossbows with 83 arrows.

Three slingshots, nine flip knives, three knives with sheaths, a stun device, an extendable baton, and various projectiles were also seized from the unit.

According to SPF, officers also recovered a 3D printer and 17 rolls of printing filament believed to have been used to manufacture parts for the weapons.

Man to face multiple charges

The man is set to be charged in court on Wednesday (8 April) under Section 7 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and at least six strokes of the cane.

He may also face additional charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021 and the Penal Code 1871.

SPF reiterated its “zero tolerance for such brazen acts which could have potentially caused hurt to members of the public”.

“Stern action will be taken against those who blatantly disregard the law”, SPF added.

Also read: S’pore man arrested for possessing weapons, including airsoft guns & samurai swords

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Featured image adapted from SPF.