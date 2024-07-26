S’pore man arrested for possessing weapons, including airsoft guns & samurai swords

Man in Singapore arrested for possessing multiple weapons
The Singapore police have arrested a 45-year-old man in Singapore for his suspected involvement in cases of rash act and illegal possession of guns and weapons.
Between Feb and April 2023, the Police received multiple reports of damaged residential windows at an HDB block along Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang.
According to the police, the damages were likely caused by the impact of projectiles fired from “somewhere in the vicinity of the block”.
The police subsequently identified the man and arrested him about a month later in May 2023.
An assortment of items, believed to be used for target practices were later seized. These include:
- Clay and metal pellets
- Liquid gel balls
- Catapults
- Airsoft pistols
- Replica rifle capable of discharging water gel pellets
- Samurai swords
- Modified boxes allegedly used for target practices
Police investigations revealed that the man had, on numerous occasions, shot metal pellets using a catapult at several metal signages along Jelapang Road.
The pellets also damaged the windows of nearby residential units.
Faces jail term of up to ten years
The 45-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (26 July) with the following charges:
- Conducting rash act
- Possession of gun without licence
- Possession of offensive weapons
- Possession of scheduled weapon
Also read: 4 teens arrested for carrying weapons & shouting at each other at Sengkang HDB
4 teens arrested for carrying weapons & shouting at each other at Sengkang HDB
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.
Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.