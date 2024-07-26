S’pore man arrested for possessing weapons, including airsoft guns & samurai swords

Man in Singapore arrested for possessing multiple weapons

The Singapore police have arrested a 45-year-old man in Singapore for his suspected involvement in cases of rash act and illegal possession of guns and weapons.

Between Feb and April 2023, the Police received multiple reports of damaged residential windows at an HDB block along Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang.

According to the police, the damages were likely caused by the impact of projectiles fired from “somewhere in the vicinity of the block”.

The police subsequently identified the man and arrested him about a month later in May 2023.

An assortment of items, believed to be used for target practices were later seized. These include:

Clay and metal pellets

Liquid gel balls

Catapults

Airsoft pistols

Replica rifle capable of discharging water gel pellets

Samurai swords

Modified boxes allegedly used for target practices

Police investigations revealed that the man had, on numerous occasions, shot metal pellets using a catapult at several metal signages along Jelapang Road.

The pellets also damaged the windows of nearby residential units.

Faces jail term of up to ten years

The 45-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (26 July) with the following charges:

Conducting rash act

Possession of gun without licence

Possession of offensive weapons

Possession of scheduled weapon