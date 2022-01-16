All Except 2-Year Higher Nitec Students Will See Slight Increase

This month, Singaporeans have already faced up to hikes in public transport fares and electricity tariffs.

We’ve also been told that the Goods & Services Tax (GST) will rise as soon as this year.

In what’s becoming a familiar theme, school fees for polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will also go up for the 2022 batch.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has cited rising cost pressures for the increase.

Those starting 1st year in 2022 affected

The slight increase in school fees has been reflected in the websites of all 5 polys in Singapore, as well as ITE, reported The Straits Times (ST).

It affects all Singaporeans, permanent residents (PRs) and foreign students starting their 1st academic year of school in 2022.

Students who’re currently enrolled are not affected, as well as students on ITE’s Higher Nitec 2-year programme.

Singaporeans will pay $100 more at polys

School fees for Singaporean students will increase the least of all – $100.

That means those admitted in academic year 2022 will pay $3,000 in tuition fees annually, instead of $2,900.

For PRs, they’ll have to pay $200 extra – $6,200 per year, from $6,000.

Foreign students will see a $400 hike from $11,000/year to $11,400.

Last increase for Singaporeans in 2019

A table on Ngee Ann Poly’s website gives a summary of the fee increases since 2018.

From the chart, we can see that the tuition fee for Singaporeans has remained constant in the last few years since it was last increased in 2019, also by $100.

The fees for PRs, on the other hand, have been going up by $200 every year except in 2021.

Foreign students have had their fees hiked by $400 every year except for 2021, when it went up by $200.

Singaporeans will pay $20 more at ITE

As for the ITE, Singaporean students enrolling in the Nitec diploma course this year must pay just $20 more, not including supplementary and exam fees.

That means instead of $410 per academic year (or $205 per term), they’ll pay $430.

While Singaporeans won’t see their fees go up by much, PRs will have to pay much more – $300 to be exact.

Their annual tuition fee will rise to $5,850 from $5,550. This does not include an exam fee of $27 that Singaporeans don’t have to pay for.

For foreigners, their fees will jump by $900 – from $15,450 to $16,350, not including the exam fee.

Schools face rising cost pressures

Explaining the fee increases, MOE told ST that these schools “face rising cost pressures” as they provide quality education to students.

Pointing out that they’re already subsidised by 85-90% for all students, the ministry said they’re also reviewed annually.

Adjustments may be made to if necessary to “defray the cost of education”, and some factors considered are inflationary adjustments and capability building so the aforementioned quality education can continue.

Nonetheless, the Government wants to ensure that no Singaporean will be denied an education due to financial difficulties, MOE said.

As such, financial assistance schemes and additional support from schools are available for those who need them.

Do seek help if needed

Though the fee increase for Singaporeans is slight, those who’re struggling to make ends meet may still be pushed over the edge.

Thus, they may want to approach their respective schools for support in the form of bursaries or loans.

Singaporeans lamenting the triple whammy of price hikes also shouldn’t hesitate to seek help by applying for various Government assistance schemes available.

