Ministry Of Finance Enjoys Porridge Before Budget 2023, A Yearly Tradition Since Pre-Pandemic Times

Ministry Of Finance Prepares Hearty Porridge On Eve Of Budget 2023

As announced previously, Tuesday (14 Feb) will see the unveiling of Budget 2023 alongside Valentine’s Day.

In anticipation of the upcoming announcement, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong shared a yearly tradition observed by his ministry.

Before putting together the final pieces of the yearly Budget, Ministry of Finance (MOF) officers will come together to enjoy a hot and hearty bowl of “Budget porridge”.

Posting to Facebook on Monday (13 Feb), Mr Wong shared a tradition observed at MOF on the eve of the annual Budget.

MOF officers would come together for a hearty bowl of porridge on the eve of Budget day before putting the finishing touches to the Budget.

Though the tradition was suspended during the pandemic, MOF has resumed it this year as the pandemic recedes into the background.

Like the Budget, which contains numerous components, MOF’s iconic porridge comprises peanuts, century eggs, pickled vegetables, and spring onions.

“It’s like our public officers from many different backgrounds coming together to work on the budget with the shared hope of creating a better Singapore,” Mr Wong added.

He said that the mix of ingredients also symbolises the input received from the government, the public, and private sectors for the Budget policy.

Lawrence Wong’s “Valentine’s Day present” to all

Mr Wong earlier called Budget 2023 – presented on 14 Feb – his “Valentine’s Day present” to all.

Having acknowledged cost-of-living issues as a key concern among residents, Budget 2023 will reportedly include additional support measures, especially for vulnerable individuals and those in lower-income groups.

He also highlighted economic issues that Singapore would likely face as 2023 goes by.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.