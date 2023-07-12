Red Car Goes Against Traffic & Collides With Taxi In Potong Pasir, Police Report Filed

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Red Car Collides With Taxi After Driving Against Traffic In Potong Pasir

In the early hours of Wednesday (12 July), a red car was seen driving against traffic in Potong Pasir.

The car collided with a taxi, but it allegedly drove off after around five minutes.

The taxi driver has filed a police report.

Red car drives against traffic in Potong Pasir

In a Facebook post shared by SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred at Potong Pasir Avenue 1 around 12.30am on 12 July.

The driver of the red car had been driving against traffic before colliding with a ComfortDelGro taxi.

The cars remained that way until the red car began to drive off.

According to the post, the red car driver had not exchanged contact information with the taxi driver.

She also appeared to drive off before traffic police and the ambulance arrived.

In the video, some bystanders attempt to stop her, but they’re unable to.

The post alleged that the red car driver appeared intoxicated, based on witnesses who spoke to her through the car window.

The witnesses reportedly claimed that the red car driver had not known she was driving the wrong way.

Taxi driver files police report

The Facebook post mentions that the taxi driver filed a police report with the traffic police, who had arrived on the scene.

We hope the red car driver can take responsibility for what happened.

Not only does the taxi driver need to file insurance claims, but he may also be unable to drive the taxi until it’s repaired.

