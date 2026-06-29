Pregnant Thai woman beaten by group targeting her boyfriend, says attacker stomped on her stomach

Pregnant woman hospitalised after alleged revenge attack linked to boyfriend’s feud

A 23-year-old pregnant woman in Thailand was allegedly ambushed and assaulted by a group of five to six women who were reportedly targeting her because of her boyfriend.

According to News Patrol, the attack left her hospitalised for five days with injuries.

Group allegedly lay in wait outside café

According to local reports, the incident took place outside a café in Krabi Province on 14 June.

Surveillance footage showed a group of women arriving in a white sedan and waiting near the café for nearly an hour.

At about 6.48pm, the victim finished work and walked towards her motorcycle with her colleagues.

One of the women approached her and asked whether she knew a man named Chinnakorn (name transliterated from Thai), the victim’s boyfriend.

After the victim confirmed that she did, the woman allegedly put an arm around her neck and led her towards the car.

Another woman then emerged from the vehicle and allegedly began slapping and kicking her.

The first woman reportedly stood nearby to stop the victim’s colleagues from intervening.

Shortly afterwards, two more women arrived in a pickup truck and joined the assault.

The attack reportedly lasted more than five minutes before a passerby stepped in.

Although the group allegedly continued chasing the victim, her friends managed to pull her to safety.

Victim says attacker stomped on her stomach despite pregnancy

The woman told police that she repeatedly informed the attackers she was pregnant during the assault.

However, she alleged that one of them ignored her pleas and stomped on her stomach several times.

She was later taken to the hospital, where she remained for five days.

Boyfriend says attack linked to earlier dispute

The victim’s 24-year-old boyfriend claimed the attackers were his long-time rivals.

According to him, the assault stemmed from a dispute over a fighting bull transaction.

He said he had attempted to purchase a fighting bull for THB35,000 (S$1,370) to resell, but the seller allegedly backed out of the deal.

The dispute had reportedly escalated earlier this year, with the boyfriend claiming he was abducted in January.

He believes the attackers targeted his girlfriend in retaliation.

The woman has filed a police report at Nuea Khlong Police Station.

Fearing the attackers may not be held fully accountable, she has urged authorities to prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law.

Also read: Man allegedly threw porridge & alcohol at pregnant woman after smoking dispute at Geylang eatery



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Featured image from Thairath on YouTube.