Man allegedly threw porridge & alcohol at pregnant woman after smoking dispute at Geylang eatery

Man allegedly threw porridge & alcohol at pregnant woman after she told him to stop smoking

A 37-year-old man allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman at a Geylang frog porridge eatery on 30 Jan, after she requested that he refrain from smoking in the public space.

The altercation reportedly led to the man throwing porridge and alcohol at the woman, resulting in police intervention and a stern warning issued to the man.

Man allegedly threw porridge & alcohol at woman after confrontation

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at a frog porridge eatery along Lorong 16 Geylang.

The pregnant woman noticed a man smoking at a neighbouring table and politely asked him to stop, claiming the smell made her feel unwell.

The man allegedly reacted emotionally to her request, approaching her table to smoke deliberately in her presence. He inquired about her origin, and upon receiving no response, he purportedly cursed at her.

The situation escalated when he returned to his seat and allegedly threw porridge and alcohol at her, soiling her dress.

The woman and her husband reported the incident to the police, accusing the man of inappropriate conduct. Officers arrived promptly, arrested the man at the scene and conducted investigations.

In a statement to MS News, a police spokesperson said they were alerted to the dispute at about 9.10pm on 30 Jan.

The man was eventually issued a stern warning for using criminal force and harassment.

Woman claimed she felt unwell even a week after incident

The woman subsequently took to Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu to share about the incident.

She claimed the incident had significantly affected her both physically and mentally, causing her to feel unwell even a week later.

While she was not scalded by the porridge, the experience left her distressed, and she mentioned an aversion to wearing the dress involved in the incident, despite cleaning it.

Returned 3 hours & complained that food was cleared

The incident did not conclude with the police intervention. According to Shin Min Daily, the woman and her husband returned to the eatery about three hours later and accused the staff of clearing their table before they had finished eating.

The owner explained that due to high customer volume during the Chinese New Year period, tables needed to be cleared promptly to accommodate new patrons.

Additionally, the couple had not informed the staff of their intention to return.

Nevertheless, the owner agreed to refund the couple S$12.

Also read: Pregnant woman run over by 6-wheeler truck in Thailand, baby ejected on impact