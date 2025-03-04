Pregnant woman run over by 6-wheeler truck in Thailand, baby ejected on impact

Truck collides with family on motorcycle in Thailand, pregnant woman gets run over & baby ejected

A devastating accident in Pattaya, Thailand, left bystanders in shock when a six-wheeler truck collided with a motorcycle, fatally running over a heavily pregnant woman and causing her baby to be expelled from her body on impact.

According to Khaosod, the tragedy unfolded on Monday (3 March) at around 4pm.

Truck veers into family, killing pregnant woman instantly

Eyewitnesses say the truck suddenly began veering into the family of four on the motorcycle as the two vehicles were making their way down the road.

The 30-year-old father, who was driving the motorcycle, lost control as the truck sideswiped them, throwing all four passengers onto the road.

In a horrifying twist, the truck ran over the pregnant mother, killing her instantly.

The force of the impact ejected her baby, which landed approximately one meter away from her lifeless body.

The father sustained deep wounds, including a severe gash exposing his skull, while their two daughters, aged two and four, suffered minor injuries.

Emergency responders provided first aid at the scene before rushing the surviving family members to the hospital for further treatment.

Truck driver fell asleep at the wheel

The 62-year-old truck driver said he was on his way back from delivering products when he fell asleep at the wheel.

He has since been taken into police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the mother and baby have been transferred to the hospital.

