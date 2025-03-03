Porsche involved in fatal crash on Nicoll Highway previously seen running red light in Tiong Bahru

Porsche with damaged bumper runs red light in Tiong Bahru before Nicoll Highway accident

Yesterday (2 March), a Porsche driver died in a fiery high-speed crash on Nicoll Highway.

A video has surfaced of the same car being spotted running a red light in Tiong Bahru before the fatal accident.

The incident allegedly occurred on the same day at 1.41pm, 30 minutes before the crash happened.

In the footage, the camcar was making a right turn from Lower Delta Road onto Ganges Avenue, with the green light in its favour, when it spotted the Porsche.

The Porsche drove down from Delta Road at relatively high speeds and ran the junction’s red light.

The Porsche’s driver managed to quickly brake and avoided a collision.

Afterwards, the camcar driver carried on but noticed that the Porsche had a damaged left bumper.

They suggested that the car had already gotten into an accident prior to the near-accident.

Porsche driver dies in accident 30 minutes later

At 2.11pm on Nicoll Highway, the same Porsche that ran the red light would go flying down the road sideways.

It ended up damaging four other vehicles and crashing into the road divider.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) assessed seven involved motorists and conveyed two of them to the hospital.

As for the Porsche driver, he had gotten trapped in the burning wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Netizens slam Porsche driver

The video quickly gained traction online, with netizens instantly recognising the Porsche in the Tiong Bahru video to be the one in the Nicoll Highway accident.

Many reacted in shock.

One commenter criticised the driver’s reckless behavior, pointing out that he seemed to have already been in at least one accident before the fatal crash.

Also read: Driver dies after Porsche crashes & bursts into flames on Nicoll Highway, 2 sent to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Kaypoh 人! on Facebook and SGRV on Facebook.