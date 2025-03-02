Driver dies after Porsche crashes & bursts into flames on Nicoll Highway, 2 sent to hospital

Porsche flips on its side & crashes into other vehicles on Nicoll Highway

One person has died in a high-speed car crash involving a Porsche along Nicoll Highway on Sunday (2 March).

A Facebook video of the aftermath showed the Porsche engulfed in flames, partly lying on the railing at the side of the road.

Porsche travelled at high speed along Nicoll Highway before flipping on its side

A clip posted by SG Kaypoh 人! on Facebook depicted the blue Porsche travelling at high speed in the far-right lane of Nicoll Highway right before the accident.

In more Facebook videos shared by the same account, the Porsche had flipped on its side but was still moving at high speed and swiped a white car as it careened down the road.

It then flipped again and struck another car farther up, before landing on a road divider, leaving a trail of debris on the asphalt.

The Porsche burst into flames almost immediately after landing.

One of the cars that it crashed into quickly drove farther away from the inferno.

Other vehicles also damaged in accident

Other images showed the charred Porsche lying on top of the railing, surrounded by firefighters and traffic marshals.

A white vehicle it had swiped suffered significant damage to its right side.

Besides the white car, a number of other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged in the accident.

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) traffic news account on X posted at 2.20pm on Sunday, informing motorists of an accident at the Nicoll Highway entrance to the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

It resulted in the entrance being closed.

Nicoll Highway accident involved 5 cars, 1 caught fire

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 2.10pm on 2 March.

It took place along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road, and involved a total of five cars.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, said one of the cars had caught fire as a result of the accident.

One person trapped inside burning car, pronounced dead

SCDF said one person was trapped inside the car that caught fire.

After SCDF put out the fire with a water jet, that person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

SPF said the deceased was a male driver.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

2 people sent to the hospital

Additionally, SCDF assessed seven people from other vehicles involved in the accident.

Five of them declined to be sent to hospital, while the other two were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SPF said the two were men aged 53 and 66, and they were in a conscious state when sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

