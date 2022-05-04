Proton Driver Caught Vandalising Honda Civic In Jalan Besar, Police Urged To Investigate

Proton Driver Vandalises Car Over Alleged Parking Dispute

Emotions may often run high on the road due to arguments over trivial matters. When this happens, we see motorists start butting heads over scratches on their vehicles or parking disagreements.

This was the case in Jalan Besar, where a driver of a Proton X50 was caught vandalising a vehicle.

Unfortunately for him, a motorist was nearby to capture his actions on camera.

As a result, netizens condemned his behaviour for violating the law and urged authorities to investigate the incident.

Proton driver vandalises Honda Civic

On 3 Apr, a motorist posted footage of a fellow driver vandalising a vehicle to TikTok.

In the video, the man uses an object to scratch the left side of a red Honda Civic.

After he’s done, he returns to mark up the other side of the car in the same manner.

The man then returns to his own vehicle, a grey coloured Proton X50.

At the end of the video, the OP shares a picture of the scratched vehicle, along with other details of the driver.

When asked for possible causes, the OP claimed in a comment that it was due to an alleged parking dispute between both owners of the vehicles.

Netizens urge authorities to take action against Proton driver

Netizens have heavily criticised the man’s actions in the comments under the post on TikTok.

It is illegal to intentionally cause damage to someone else’s property. It also reflects poorly on one’s character.

They also urged authorities to investigate the matter and bring about justice for the owner of the Honda Civic.

One user has even pointed out that incidents of fellow motorists engaging in illegal acts have become rapidly frequent in Singapore.

According to the OP, a police report was filed against the driver. However, he has not yet been caught for his actions.

If convicted of vandalism, the maximum charge can be up to three years in jail and a maximum fine of S$2,000.

A petty act that is, in fact, against the law

It is understandable to grow aggravated due to a disagreement with a fellow motorist. We all have our moments of acting in the heat of the moment, where we should have acted with better grace.

However, vandalising someone else’s vehicle is far too petty for us to condone — and not to mention, illegal.

Hopefully, authorities will manage to take swift action against this driver for his actions.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.