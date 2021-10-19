Punggol Cleaner Shared Close Bond With 2-Year-Old Granddaughter

Last week, news about a cleaner found dead in a Punggol rubbish chute left many Singaporeans in disbelief.

Given the sudden nature of his passing, the deceased’s family members were understandably emotional about the matter.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 54-year-old’s son expressed disappointment that his father wouldn’t be able to see his granddaughter grow up.

For now, the family’s focus continues to be on the ongoing funeral proceedings as they await police investigations.

Punggol cleaner would coax granddaughter to sleep

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News reporters, 28-year-old Lin Wen Hui (transliterated from Chinese) shared that his daughter shared a close bond with the deceased and his wife.

Typically, Wen Hui and his wife would leave their daughter under the care of the deceased, named Peter Lim Hee Huat, and his wife when they leave for work.

Wen Hui’s father was especially doting on his granddaughter and would always coax her to sleep as well as accompany her to the playground.

Likewise, the 2-year-old was also extremely fond of her grandfather and would always send video messages to him, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In an attempt to cushion the emotional blow, Wen Hui and his wife told their daughter that her grandfather is off to a better place now. However, it appears that she did not fully understand what that meant.

Given the close bond, Wen Hui is sad that his father will not be able to see his granddaughter grow up.

Thankful for netizens’ lovely messages

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Wen Hui said his father is outgoing and would always strike up a conversation with his neighbours whenever he bumps into them. He’s also extremely helpful and well-loved by all.

Seeing the well-intended messages left by netizens, Wen Hui felt relieved and is appreciative of the kind words.

Some have even left bouquets of flowers at the site of the accident, paying tribute to the well-loved man.

Currently, the bereaved family’s focus is on the deceased’s funeral affairs.

The cremation is expected to take place today (19 Oct), and his ashes will be placed at St Anne’s Church in Sengkang.

While police investigation continues, the family hopes the accident will spark changes in the cleaning sector, especially changes that will make the working environment safer for workers.

Heartbreaking to hear of accident

It’s heartbreaking to see anyone passing away under such circumstances, especially someone as well-loved as Mr Lim.

As stated by the family, we hope changes will be made to the industry such that similar incidents do not happen again.

Our condolences continue to be with the deceased’s family. May he rest in peace.

